Share this postIsraeli Oslo Accord Peace Negotiator Daniel Levy: "I'm sorry, these kinds of lies can't be allowed to pass. And when you tell yourself the lie, it leads to the wrong policy". mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIsraeli Oslo Accord Peace Negotiator Daniel Levy: "I'm sorry, these kinds of lies can't be allowed to pass. And when you tell yourself the lie, it leads to the wrong policy". "Are we in a better position in Ireland today? Did people used to say, "How could we possibly sit down with the people who bombed the Tory Party Conference"? You sit down with those people".Mathew AldredOct 16, 2023∙ Paid11Share this postIsraeli Oslo Accord Peace Negotiator Daniel Levy: "I'm sorry, these kinds of lies can't be allowed to pass. And when you tell yourself the lie, it leads to the wrong policy". mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in