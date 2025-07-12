The support given by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the criminal plan being promoted by Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, involving the construction of a "humanitarian city" on the ruins of Rafah, which would incarcerate all the enclave's residents, is a moral and historic nadir for the State of Israel and the Jewish people. No matter how they try in Israel to wrap this move with laundered epithets, they are talking about a concentration camp.

An Israeli source said Wednesday that "the plan is to move all civilian Gazans southward to a large tent city in Rafah…as far as I'm concerned, they can be given Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

As long as the concentration camp isn't a waystation on the way to gas chambers, it's easy to refute the comparison and thereby normalize almost any evil. As long as it's not a Holocaust, everything's okay. Thus the historical comparison, which was meant to be cautionary, becomes a tool for muzzling critics and for normalizing the evil.

Israel Unveils World’s First Five-Star Concentration Camp: Book Now, Supplies of Ben & Jerry’s Limited

In an unprecedented leap for human rights, Israel today announced the construction of the world’s most moral concentration camp—featuring spacious tents, artisanal barbed wire, and complimentary trauma counselling for the guards (not so much for any kids that are left over when the killing stops, but it could be worse—think gas chambers).

“We’re not building a prison,” declared Defence Minister Yisrael Katz at the ribbon-cutting, his ceremonial scissors shaped like olive branches. “We’re building a ‘humanitarian city’.

To demonstrate Israel’s commitment to dignity, residents (formerly known as “Palestinians”) will receive biometric wristbands, which, officials promise, will only be used for tracking, rationing, and targeted motivational messaging: “Eat, Pray, Emigrate, or Else”

Features of the World’s Most Moral Camp:

Freedom of Movement: Residents may circulate at will, provided they do not approach the perimeter, question the perimeter, or mention the word “perimeter.”

Dignified Cuisine: The finest instant noodles, non-lethal hummus, and, on special occasions, Ben & Jerry’s “Nakba Crunch”—with flavours rotating according to ceasefire status.

Healthcare: The Red Cross will be permitted to count the dead, as long as they don’t name them.

Education: Daily seminars on gratitude, sponsored by the IDF and the Abraham Accords Initiative.

“It’s not a ghetto, it’s a movable gated community,” said one IDF spokesperson, adjusting his Ray-Bans and posing for a photo with UN dignitaries. “Our goal is to make them so comfortable, they’ll choose to leave—voluntarily! After all, what’s more humanitarian than population transfer by consensus?”

Critics have compared the plan to dark episodes in European history, but Israeli officials are quick to clarify: “As long as there are no gas chambers, it’s just urban planning.”

International Reactions:

The EU expressed “deep concern,” and offered technical assistance with fence electrification.

The US State Department praised Israel’s “commitment to humane containment solutions.”

Elon Musk proposed a pilot program for Starlink WiFi, “because even the confined deserve cat videos.”

In unrelated news, the Nobel Peace Prize Committee has announced a new award for “Virtue in the Service of Indefinite Internment.” Nominations are open now, but only for ‘the greatest men’.

P.S. If you think what the militant Zionists are doing is truly, as Haaretz puts it, “a moral and historic nadir for the State of Israel,” you might want to cast your vote for the ICC’s Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur for the West Bank and Gaza, and for the doctors risking their lives to care for Gaza’s wounded—instead of Bibi’s preferred Nobel nominee, President Trump, who has just sanctioned Albanese. Her assets can now be seized and her travel banned—a not-so-subtle warning to anyone who dares criticise Israel’s ethnic cleansing. Sounds perfectly reasonable, if you adore what Bibi’s building in Gaza—and you prefer your democracy with more than a dash of authoritarianism.

