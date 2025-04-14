So, I missed some news last year - apparently, Mr. Murray got a medal from the Zionist establishment. Was this for valour in the face of factual reporting? It appears to be a rare honour; I guess it’s usually reserved for ex-IDF spokespeople, retired drone operators, and Telegraph columnists who can say "human shields" with a straight face.

Does it come with strings attached? Sorry, I forgot—we’re not supposed to just ask questions. That’s a thoughtcrime now, punishable by deplatforming, demonetization, or a corrective retreat at a Holocaust themed Right Wing Woke Struggle Session accompanied by Bent Shapiro. Sorry, Right Wing Woke with censorship, protected classes, and cancellations is not really a thing, right?

Also, apologies to Douglas, the gatekeeper of public opinion, for forming opinions without the proper pilgrimage package and not being an expert like him on anything he decides to write about. I didn’t get the guided tour of Jerusalem, the one where they skip East Jerusalem and fast-forward through Gaza with a drone’s-eye view. So I’ll stay in my lane, which apparently excludes mentioning the kids in Gaza liquefied by smart bombs, the families vaporized mid-meal, or the soldiers livestreaming their war porn from bulldozed homes. Because, as we know, unless you’ve personally high-fived a tank commander after a neighborhood cleansing, you’re not allowed to speak.

But hey, congrats to Douglas on the medal.

“Everything squirts out,” he added. Zaken says he can no longer eat meat, as it reminds him of the gruesome scenes he witnessed from his bulldozer in Gaza, and struggles to sleep at night, the sound of explosions ringing in his head.

….the Foreign Office has received official legal advice that Israel has broken international humanitarian law, but the government has not announced it. They have not said it, they haven't stopped arms exports, they've done a few very small sanctions on Israeli settlers, and everyone internationally has agreed that settlers are illegal, that they shouldn't be doing what they're doing, and the ways in which they've continued, the money that's been put in. The position that David has taken, which happens to be the same position as me, and I've still come very tough on him, is that Israel has an absolute right to self-defense. And I have sat in bunkers and worked with Israeli soldiers and have been very proud to do so, and I would do it again tomorrow. But the right to self-defense has a limit in law. It is not limitless. And unfortunately, some of the ways in which Israel is prosecuting this is making their long-term security less certain. It is making our long-term security less certain. I'm amazed that our national threat level has not gone up.

"In practice, a terrorist is anyone the IDF has killed in the areas in which its forces operate," says a reserve officer who has served in Gaza…Palestinians who never held a gun in their lives were elevated to the rank of "terrorist" posthumously, at least by the IDF…The army's figures are no secret. On the contrary, over time they have become a source of pride, perhaps the closest thing to a "victory image" Israel has achieved since the war began…"It's astonishing to hear the reports after every operation, regarding how many terrorists were killed," he says, explaining: "You don't need to be a genius to realize that you don't have hundreds or dozens of armed men running through the streets of Khan Yunis or Jabaliya, fighting the IDF…a number of reservists and other soldiers who were in Gaza in recent months point to the ease with which a Palestinian is included in a specific category after his death. It seems that the question is not what he did but where he was killed…"As soon as people enter it, mainly adult males, orders are to shoot and kill, even if that person is unarmed," says the reserve officer…"The feeling we had was that there weren't really rules of engagement there," a reservist who until recently was in northern Gaza tells Haaretz. "I don't remember anyone going over the details with us after every incident." This corresponds with the impression of a senior defense establishment official. "It appears," he says, "that many combat forces are writing their own rules of engagement"…An intelligence officer who is in the thick of combat says that "what is happening in the northern Gaza Strip should not worry the Americans; it should worry Israel"…These people, he says, "are the most disadvantaged people in Gaza, people who didn't have the money needed to move to the south or to rent an apartment or room, or even to obtain a tent."

“We can ship them to Europe and then take the land”

In one case discussed by the sources, the Israeli military command knowingly approved the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in an attempt to assassinate a single top Hamas military commander. “When a 3-year-old girl is killed in a home in Gaza, it’s because someone in the army decided it wasn’t a big deal for her to be killed — that it was a price worth paying" …another reason for the large number of targets, and the extensive harm to civilian life in Gaza, is the widespread use of a system called “Habsora” (“The Gospel”), which is largely built on artificial intelligence and can “generate” targets almost automatically at a rate that far exceeds what was previously possible. This AI system, as described by a former intelligence officer, essentially facilitates a “mass assassination factory.” In 2019, the Israeli army created a new center aimed at using AI to accelerate target generation. “The Targets Administrative Division is a unit that includes hundreds of officers and soldiers, and is based on AI capabilities,” said former IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi in an in-depth interview with Ynet earlier this year. A senior military official in charge of the target bank told the Jerusalem Post earlier this year that, thanks to the army’s AI systems, for the first time the military can generate new targets at a faster rate than it attacks. Another source said the drive to automatically generate large numbers of targets is a realization of the Dahiya Doctrine. …Defense Minister…“We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly,” he said after October 7.

The Alpha Gun Angels, who bill themselves as Israel’s premier gun-modeling and social media–marketing agency, are a team of nine active and veteran IDF combat soldiers turned Instagram celebrities. On social media, the Angels market their combat experience as a sexy lifestyle brand, turning Israeli militarism into a generic but alluring image to be sold to gun companies, militaries, police forces, and gun rights advocacy groups around the world. This year, the Angels were at ISDEF projecting eroticism at a discordant combination of registers, crossing the sultriness of Megan Fox in Transformers with the libidinal thrust of Channing Tatum in White House Down. “Alpha Gun Angels” isn’t that much of a mouthful, but the group sometimes just brands itself as the AGA, simultaneously connoting the faceless severity of a government agency (think NSA) and the arch professionalism of a talent management firm (think IMG Models). At the conference, their popularity was manifest—the line of cybersecurity specialists and army generals waiting for autographed photos snaked all the way around the booth of an Israeli spyware developer 100 feet away.

The 2012 attack on Gaza—called Operation Pillar of Defense by the IDF—inaugurated what some have described as a new genre of Israeli militarism: “instawar,” or the spread of military propaganda into social media platforms. The IDF had been pouring resources into developing its social media presence since the 2008 bombardment of Gaza, codenamed Operation Cast Lead, and by 2012 their efforts culminated in a cohesive brand narrative.

Today, the IDF has become a leader in propagating military operations as social media white noise.

As opposition to Israel’s occupation echoes across social media platforms, the Angels’ sexy selfies frame Israeli militarism as something to be desired rather than condemned. Alongside the tangible mechanisms of control sold in Tel Aviv’s exposition hall—sniper rifles and surveillance cameras, cyberespionage software and AI augmented drones—AGA exports Israel’s ability to deny violence and normalize occupation by aestheticizing warfare. Dressed up in high heels and detachable angel wings, the eroticism of Israeli obfuscation is now a transnational commodity.

Following protests over the forcible eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli police cracked down on protesters in Israel and the West Bank, and launched military airstrikes against Gaza that injured thousands of Palestinians, killing 256, including 66 children, according to the United Nations. Many Palestinians attempting to document and protest the violence using Facebook and Instagram found their posts spontaneously disappeared without recourse, a phenomenon the BSR inquiry attempts to explain. Last month, over a dozen civil society and human rights groups wrote an open letter protesting Meta’s delay in releasing the report, which the company had originally pledged to release in the “first quarter” of the year. In other words, wrongful censorship begat further wrongful censorship, leaving the affected wondering why no one could see their posts. “The human rights impacts … of these errors were more severe given a context where rights such as freedom of expression, freedom of association, and safety were of heightened significance, especially for activists and journalists,” the report says.

a. The right of the Jewish people to the land of Israel is eternal and indisputable and is linked with the right to security and peace; therefore, Judea and Samaria will not be handed to any foreign administration; between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty. b. A plan which relinquishes parts of western Eretz Israel, undermines our right to the country, unavoidably leads to the establishment of a "Palestinian State," jeopardizes the security of the Jewish population, endangers the existence of the State of Israel and frustrates any prospect of peace.

Share

Further reading: