Just when you thought the toothpaste couldn’t get any worse:

About 90% of toothpastes contained lead, 65% contained arsenic, just under half contained mercury, and one-third had cadmium. Many brands contain a number of the toxins. The highest levels detected violated the state of Washington’s limits, but not federal limits. The thresholds have been roundly criticized by public health advocates for not being protective – no level of exposure to lead is safe, the federal government has found.

We know the fluoride lowers the IQ of children by significant amounts—by amounts that will affect life chances—or as one government report that a court ordered to be released calls it: “a cognitive neurodevelopmental hazard to humans”

And now we find out they throw lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium in there to finish off the job?

It’s almost like the Midwits have a plan to lower the IQs of the masses, to maintain compliance.

