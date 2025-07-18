How will the elites continue to program the normie Boomers now?

A small but significant update must now be made to The Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna: a new entry has been added to the Extinct section.

The Sanctimonious Satirivore (Genus Pavonus Pretentius, Common Name: The Colbertian Conformist), known for its ritual displays of moral superiority and synchronised squawking, has left the stage. This creature once performed dazzling displays of regime-loyal mimicry inside late-night habitats, diffusing dissent with a wink and a teleprompter, followed by trained applause from the studio flock.

It wasn’t a sudden death for the show, not like some of the vax recipients it captured with its boomer comedy. This show and other species like it began dying out around 2020, when its primary survival tactic (sincerity cosplay masking state propaganda) stopped working on immune systems recently exposed to the scamdemic.

It will be remembered — mostly by retired government employees and NPR tote bag collectors — for its soothing lies and performative outrage.

We must pause to mourn what we’ve lost:

