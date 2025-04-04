Do you remember when the Canadian judiciary decided to show its impartiality in the COVID information war by signalling to the people with tweets like the one below that they would always get a fair hearing in matters of Scamdemic Tyranny, such as vaccine mandates?

When the electoral process begins yielding unpredictable or anti-establishment outcomes, elites—whether corporate, intelligence, or legacy political classes—have historically sought more insulated mechanisms of power. The judiciary, with lifetime appointments, complex procedural norms, and less direct accountability, becomes fertile ground.

Recent Evidence of Judicial Weaponization

Most famously, the elites tried to undermine democracy by removing Donald Trump from the presidential election. It was clearly selective prosecution aimed at derailing the leading opposition candidate who most seriously challenged the elites.

For example, the judge overseeing Trump’s D.C. case, Tanya Chutkan, was an Obama appointee with a history of issuing disproportionally harsh sentences to January 6 defendants - not at all impartial.

Across the border in Canada, Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy protests, freezing bank accounts and enabling arrests without charges. The Public Order Emergency Commission, led by Justice Paul Rouleau (a Liberal-appointed judge with past ties to the Trudeau family), ruled the action was “justified.” This has set a precedent where judges ratify extreme executive overreach under the guise of public safety. And then yesterday, the Convoy organisers were found guilty of “mischief” by Justice Heather Perkins-McVey (lawyer’s breakdown of the judgement here). The only politician that seems to be annoyed is Bernier:

Let us not forget the ballot access challenges for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., which aimed to prevent his inclusion on ballots in key states, including Pennsylvania and New York. These actions were framed as procedural but were clearly efforts to limit voter choice and maintain the two-party system. ​

Let us also not forget the sentencing of the January 6 participants—you know, the so-called attempt to overthrow the American government without any guns (did anyone really believe that?). The long prison sentences were a perversion of the principle of proportionality.

This is not isolated to North America.

In Pakistan, former Prime Minister Imran Khan—a massively popular figure—was arrested and convicted on corruption charges over the alleged illegal sale of state gifts. He received a 14-year prison sentence and a five-year ban from public office.

In France, just days ago, Marine Le Pen—the frontrunner for the 2027 presidential election—was convicted for misusing EU funds by hiring a bodyguard and assistant with EU money. Instead of a fine or community service, the court sentenced her to four years in prison (two suspended), levied a €100,000 fine, and barred her from running for office for five years. The system knows exactly who she is—and fears her.

In Romania, right-wing presidential candidate Călin Georgescu won the first round of the election. But the Constitutional Court annulled the results, citing alleged electoral violations and foreign interference. Georgescu was then barred from the rerun.

In Germany, the government is now moving to legally block members of the populist Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party from holding office. After convicting party leader Björn Höcke for using a banned Nazi slogan, German lawmakers proposed reforms that would disqualify individuals with “extremism convictions” from running for public positions. Meanwhile, figures like Austrian activist Martin Sellner—linked to German right-wing groups—have been banned from entering the country altogether.

The pattern is hard to miss—and harder to excuse. I don’t have to agree with these politicians to recognize what’s happening. If elections are only valid when the “right” people win, is this still a democracy?

In a truly free society, political figures who hold extreme views should be challenged in the court of public opinion—not banned by legal decree. Once we start using the judiciary to police ideas, we’re no longer defending democracy—we're strangling it under the illusion of safety. If voters find someone’s views too extreme, let them vote accordingly. The antidote to dangerous speech isn’t censorship—it’s more speech, better speech, and above all, the freedom to hear it.

The weaponization of the judiciary poses an existential threat to democracy. When courts are used to sideline opposition candidates, annul elections, or criminalize dissent, they erode the very idea that power flows from the people. Legal elites become gatekeepers of who may participate in public life. This transforms elections into hollow rituals and democracy into an illusion. Worse, it delegitimizes the idea of peaceful reform—pushing frustrated citizens toward more radical, destabilizing alternatives.

