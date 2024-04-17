TL;DR It seems that the banksters still want a digital dollar, and they are continuing to work on it with the hope that one day there will be a political climate where they can push the button. Therefore, we must keep telling our politicians that we do not want a digital dollar. At this point, the default will be the digital dollar unless we continue the resistance.

I’ve noticed that people are posting on X that the Bank of Canada is going ahead with the Canadian Digital Dollar. I can see why they might think this given some of the language on the Bank’s web page:

We’re exploring the possibility of issuing a digital form of the Canadian dollar, also known as a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Simply put, a Digital Canadian Dollar would be a digital form of the cash in your wallet. Like cash, it could buy the things you need. But the advantage is that you could also use it for online purchases and to transfer money between family and friends. And businesses could use it to pay each other. This new form of money would be issued by the Bank of Canada and provide benefits similar to cash: it would be safe, accessible to everyone and private.

I emailed the Bank of Canada for clarification and they told me:

We’ve been exploring the concept of a digital version of a digital Canadian dollar for several years now and we are still in the research and development phase. We do not have a business model or a specific technology nailed down for a potential central bank digital currency presently. We see no need for a digital dollar at this time and there may never be a need for one. Ultimately, Canadians will decide through their representatives in Parliament, if and when a digital dollar should be issued. But it's our responsibility to do the necessary research and design work, and to be ready to issue one if Canadians’ preferences or payment trends require it in the future.

Frankly, given their rhetoric and global partnerships, it is disingenuous for them to claim, 'We see no need for a digital dollar at this time.' Clearly, they do see a need for it, as do their fellow banking elites globally. However, they are also aware, from the public survey conducted last year, that the people strongly oppose it. It is just a matter of time, so they continue to develop it. They wait for a window of opportunity in the political landscape to push the initiative forward. Of course, this can only happen if we become complacent in the information war.

For my new readers, this was my report on the Bank of Canada survey last year:

The Bank of Canada today published a report summarizing the feedback it has received to date about a potential digital Canadian dollar. Since 2020, the Bank has engaged widely with Canadians, as well as with stakeholders in the financial sector and civil society. The feedback the Bank received indicates that: Canadians place a high value on holding cash that is backed by their central bank and want to maintain access to bank notes.

Canadians value their right to privacy and many expressed concerns that a digital dollar could compromise that right.

A digital dollar should be easily accessible and should neither add barriers nor worsen existing ones.

A digital dollar should not add to financial stability risks. Through its work on a digital Canadian dollar, the Bank aims to ensure that Canadians will continue to have the benefits of money issued by the central bank in an increasingly digitalized world. Whether and when a digital dollar will become needed is uncertain. Ultimately, the decision to go ahead with a digital dollar belongs to Canadians, through their representatives in Parliament. What we heard We heard a diversity of views from different communities about a Digital Canadian Dollar. Financial sector stakeholders generally wanted more concrete details about how a digital dollar would work so they could better understand the potential impacts on their business models and overall financial stability.

Focus group participants largely accepted the potential need for a digital dollar in the future but wanted more information on how exactly it would work.

Civil society groups mainly supported a digital dollar if its design would remove existing barriers to accessibility and financial inclusion.

Respondents to the public questionnaire were largely opposed to a digital dollar and to the Bank of Canada researching it. They were concerned about the impacts that a digital dollar could have on their rights.

And there’s more in the public consultation document itself:

The survey received a high level of engagement from individuals across Canada, gathering a total of 89,423 responses during the consultation period.

You can be sure that a lot of those responses came from readers of Substacks.

Respondents exhibited a high level of awareness and familiarity with the concept of a digital Canadian dollar.

Need I say more?

Trust in the Bank of Canada and other institutions concerning privacy matters was notably low.

If only you could see the smile on my face now.

Respondents were doubtful that the Bank of Canada would consider public feedback on this matter.

But rather than give in to the doomers, we filled out the questionnaires anyway.

Since the start of our dissident work, Canadians are making an effort to keep cash alive:

Remember, Canada has had the highest use of credit cards in the world, with 83%+ of adults having a credit card. Back in 2020, when I first woke up to the Great Reset and its digital money plans, I started doing pop surveys of everyone I met. It was frustrating that most Canadians I met were perfectly happy with the idea. I would guess 90%+ told me that they wouldn’t mind at all if they lost cash (and remember, I live in a “conservative” rural area too). I expect that if I did the same sort of survey again today, I would get results similar to those from this Bank of Canada survey. That’s a huge win for our dissident activities.

Notably, men (82%) are more likely to cite anonymity as their reason for using cash compared to women (78%). Moreover, individuals who currently hold cryptocurrencies (85%) are significantly more likely to mention safety as their reason for using cash compared to those who do not hold cryptocurrencies (79%).

Again, the message is getting through.

Incidentally, for those new to my Substack, please do not confuse Bitcoin with “cryptocurrencies” in general. Bitcoin is the only truly decentralized, uncensorable, and unstoppable digital money. I do not doubt that most of these “cryptocurrency holders” were fairly recent bitcoiners who have come to realize the potential of Bitcoin after the freezing of truckers’ bank accounts in 2022. If nothing else, it is one way for us to get money where it is needed without being shut down by the authoritarians.

This understanding of collectivist authoritarian central banking is reflected in this amazing statistic too:

30% of respondents didn’t think central banking was important at all! That’s quite a win for self-sovereignty. I expect, with continued work, that figure may rise to 50%+ this decade. Then we will get a real revolution. Imagine if the State can’t just print money to fund proxy wars or their friends’ latest scam project.

And Canadians in 2023 are not naive:

87% do not trust the Bank of Canada’s CBDC idea. That is huge, and it’s particularly impressive when you consider that the questions come from the point of view of CBDCs being an inevitability and it’s just about tweaking it to make it better for the people. This propaganda is not holding water. The people do not trust the government any longer.

At least 85% say they will not use the proposed CBDC.

Around 4 in 5 (BTM2: 78%) respondents do not believe that the Bank of Canada will consider the public’s feedback as it builds the capacity to issue a digital version of the Canadian dollar. Indigenous respondents (BTM2: 85%) and respondents living in Yukon (BTM2: 83%) are more likely to disagree compared to the average.

Those living in rural areas and perhaps most grounded in reality are most likely to reject the CBDC. Why would they trust the urban wokester collectivist authoritarian power elites? They are frauds. They are the psycho nannies promising to “protect” the “marginalized” groups in their care. But indigenous people don’t need their patronization. They are traditionally self-sovereign people, who understand the dangers of the globalist power elites. That’s why I wasn’t surprised to find the only Bitcoin ATM near where I live is in a reservation.

The report concludes with some choice comments from the people:

We’ve come a long way since 2020. I just want to say a big thank you to all my dissident friends. I can assure you all that this “consultation” would have been a very different affair before we got organized.

For those who think sharing an article about CBDCs is just “keyboard warrior” stuff, or that filling out a questionnaire is pointless, or responding to a “public consultation” is futile, I say look at the results of our work over the past three years.

Normally, the power elites just power ahead with their plans, justifying them with consultations with their selection of “stakeholders”, carefully selected “focus groups”, and “civil society” groups, and giving the public little or no heads up on fighting back. Now, we the people, are getting properly organized: sensitive to every move the elites make and responding quickly on our social networks. The dissident network is working. And the politicians are being forced to listen.

“There will be no more mandates, no Central Bank Digital Currency, and no mandated digital ID” said Poilievre back in July. He was responding to his grassroots.

Early this month, Alberta Conservatives resolved not to allow CBDCs, stating: “Albertans are concerned about protecting their financial assets and do not trust Digital Currency because: • Digital currency is too easily manipulated. • It could easily become a key element for social credit systems. • Many older and low-income people rely on cash transactions and do not have access to credit/debit cards. • The federal government has shown their willingness to freeze bank accounts and Central Bank Digital Currency makes it easier. • The Federal Minister of Finance speaks openly about taking funds from personal bank accounts, making life difficult in a cashless society. • Central Bank control can eliminate small and medium-sized banks.”

Similarly, in the US, the Congress is now working to stop the CBDCs:

