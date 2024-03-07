Share this postIs Soros Trying to Destroy El Salvador, Like He Did the UKmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIs Soros Trying to Destroy El Salvador, Like He Did the UKIt seems the conspiracy theorists were right all along: Soros is an evil ruler of the world.Mathew AldredMar 07, 2024∙ Paid11Share this postIs Soros Trying to Destroy El Salvador, Like He Did the UKmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in