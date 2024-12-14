From President Trump:

It’s a good thing we have “community notes” on X, right? That said, while there may be “no evidence,” the President’s theory is as good as any at this point. Still, I have some questions:

If Christie doesn’t get the stuff from the drone invasion, how does he get all his food? Could there be a secret network of underground McDonald’s pipelines? Maybe autonomous delivery robots hiding under the cover of darkness? Or, more plausibly, has Chris Christie struck a quiet bargain with Uber Eats to bypass the drones altogether? But this brings us to a larger issue: are the drones delivering Big Macs in New Jersey part of a broader conspiracy? After all, the government has been oddly silent on these mysterious drones buzzing around. Could this be the next step in merging state surveillance with fast-food distribution?

Is Christie hoarding the fries? Could the recent shortage of McDonald’s fries in certain areas of New Jersey be connected to Christie’s alleged drone monopoly?

Is this actually alien tech? Could these drones be the real Area 51 project, and Christie just happens to be in on the secret?

Is this all just a distraction? Are we so focused on Christie’s drone-delivered feast that we’re missing the bigger picture—like where all the milkshake machines have disappeared?

It seems New Jersey, the state that once fell victim to Orson Welles' Martian invasion of 1938, has become the chosen battleground for yet another extraterrestrial crisis—or is it fast food gone haywire? Grover’s Mill had Martian tripods; today, we have fleets of McDrones buzzing through the skies. Coincidence? Unlikely.

The parallels are uncanny. In War of the Worlds, the good people of New Jersey tuned into their radios and panicked over the thought of alien invaders with death rays. Now, New Jerseyans scroll through X and wonder: “Are these drones bringing us fries... or the downfall of democracy?”

Who’s to say the Golden Arches haven’t struck a secret deal with the Pentagon to dominate airspace and waistlines alike?

Much like in 1938, people today are asking the big questions:

What’s their endgame? Are these McDrones simply delivering food, or are they here to enforce compliance with the McDiet™? Will New Jersey become the testing ground for a future where dissenters are force-fed Chicken McNuggets by rogue AI?

Where’s Grover’s Mill in all this? Could the drones’ flight paths intentionally echo the invasion route of Welles’ Martians? If so, does Christie know something we don’t, or is he simply a pawn in a much larger McConspiracy?

Are these drones weapons of mass distraction? Just as the Martians were meant to symbolize human hubris, could the McDrones be a warning about our unsustainable love affair with fast food and technology? Or is this all a ploy to make us forget about the broken ice cream machines?

But let’s not forget the victims. In Welles’ tale, humanity was on the brink of annihilation before bacteria, infecting the aliens, saved the day. Will E. coli save the day this time, or will it be our downfall?

If Chris Christie is the first casualty in this aerial fast-food invasion, we can only hope he finds refuge somewhere safe—a state where the drones have yet to reach and where burgers are still delivered by traditional means. Until then, we must stay vigilant and watch the skies for signs, like ketchup packets raining down like fiery meteors.

Ultimately, history may well record this as the Great New Jersey Drone Crisis of 2024. Future generations will ask not what happened to the Martians of Grover’s Mill, but instead: “What happened to all the fries? And why did Chris Christie eat them all?”

Do my readers have any questions?

