Oops. Must have been something I said.

To my now 39 noble paid subscribers, thank you for funding this stubborn little experiment in integrity.

I’ve tried to critique all tribes and ideologies without pledging allegiance to any, and predictably, the internet has rewarded that with increased obscurity (perhaps for the better).

This was never meant to be a business — it began as a primal scream, after I lost my job to the jab and watched the world slide into soft totalitarianism. Over time, my writing has broadened. I realise tyranny cannot be defeated by attacking just one bad idea. The machine will generate another. If we want to win, we must expose the machine — the corrupted systems, the elites who operate them, and the narratives they manufacture across every tribal aisle.

And that means shaking ourselves awake, one uncomfortable truth at a time.

I’m taking a short break — a week or two — to reflect on how best to wage this information war (and maybe test my new theory: the fewer articles I publish, the more subscribers I’ll attract—fewer people offended?)

In the meantime, I’ve left you a little satirical reflection on Substack and the tribal grifts of the attention economy:

After a brief reflection on the cost of buying basic food items, and an analysis of the Substack market, it appears that ideological kibble, tailored to taste, is in great demand—shovelled into the appropriate kennel. It’s time to cash in any nuance I tried to offer for basic groceries.

Here’s the plan:

I’m launching not one, but two new Substacks — each targeted at one of the top-tier tribal revenue streams. Think of it as narrative arbitrage. Ideological diversification. A hedge against poverty. And if it works, I’ll spin up more. Why stop at two when the market clearly rewards moral fragmentation?

I’ve mapped out the most lucrative Substack grifts (a few may be fictional). Each one is a ready-made belief system, complete with donor pipelines, monetizable trauma, and merch shelf appeal. With a little narrative plastic surgery, I’ve now got a stable of cloned personas to deploy—I just need to choose which to run with (please leave your advice in the comments below, please):

Freedom Press™



Pseudonym: The Barbed Wise One

Target Tribe: IDW (IDF-lite) nostalgists, podcast centrists, civility maximalists (don’t mention Gaza), and those who still think identity politics, cancel culture, and reality distortion are left-wing glitches—when in fact, militant Zionist Neo-Liberal-NeoCons wrote the manual. They weaponised identity, silence, and simulacra long before Tumblr had a gender tab."

Funding Source: Tech-billionaires (love "contrarian" figures who never question their power), militant Zionist donors (love voices who defend Israeli state violence under the guise of "rational centrism"), the PMC (loves the illusion of brave dissent, without any of the danger of actually challenging the core power structures that keep them wealthy, and funding their pet Substackers), and admirers of the “Cancelled-but-Cashed-In Club”

Monetisation Angle: Venture Capital–backed Dissent™: edgy takes, safe targets. Heterodoxy that stops at the empire’s edge—especially where the Iron Dome starts.

Estimated Revenue: $10M+/year in billionaire donations, merch, memberships, and thinkfluencer summits.

Note to Self:

Substack may look like a free speech marketplace, but it’s the Professional Managerial Class—the Midwits with degrees (that do not help anyone but their class) and bags of discretionary income—who effectively decide which speech pays rent. And they’re not funding truth; they’re funding a mirror that flatters their identity and preserves their illusions.

In the ’70s, these were the self-righteous children of the upper-middle class, rebelling on their parents’ dime. Today, they are the system—polishing its gears, moderating its forums, and cancelling anyone who points out the blood on their hands.

Golden rule: Never critique the Midwitocracy if you want their money, even if these are the cosplaying “rebellious” midwitocrats.

The Historian of Narrative Compliance™



Pseudonym: Dr. Heather Contextual-Soothing (she/her/FDR)

Target Tribe: Institutional liberals, Midwitocrats, and anxious NPR parents

Funding Source: Suburban tithes, Ford Foundation–adjacent media nodes

Monetisation Angle: History-as-moral-blanket, bipartisan nostalgia therapy, paywalled reassurance rituals

Estimated Revenue: ~$1,000,000/year in legacy media hush money, nostalgia subscriptions, and Ken Burns affiliate licensing.

Note to Self:

Remember, these readers don’t want actual history; this is all about emotional regulation for the anxious bourgeoisie. They want to be gently reminded that they’re still the good guys. Your job is to drape the American empire in sepia tones and vintage fonts. Every Democratic failure? A noble compromise. Every Republican success? A warning from 1933.

Never startle the audience. They’re not paying for perspective—they’re paying for moral continuity, with a Ken Burns filter and just enough “context” to soothe their cognitive dissonance.

Golden rule: Remind them they’re righteous—but with just enough cringe that others don’t notice too much.

The Reasonable Radical™

Pseudonym: Cyrus Complexthink (he/him/Princeton)

Target Tribe: IDW-curious liberals, ex-Brooklyn dads, and podcast centrists who think Glenn Greenwald “went too far”

Funding Source: LinkedIn libertarians, ex-DNC donors, and BlueSky alumni with guilt

Monetisation Angle: Performative nuance, endless subthreads on "free speech" without ever mentioning Palestine, pharma, or PayPal

Estimated Revenue: ~$100,000/year + steady royalties from books with titles like The Paradox of Certainty and Disagreeing Agreeably and Moral Landscapes and Lies (just don’t mention your lies).

Note to Self:

You’re not here to inform—you’re here to fog. Your job is to make moral cowardice feel like intellectual sophistication. Write 10,000+ word essays that go nowhere and call it “nuance” (this readership thinks the longer they read anything that doesn’t matter but sounds serious, the smarter they become). Critique Twitter mobs, but never mention who funds them.

Golden Rule: If you must mention Gaza, say “it’s complicated” and pivot to Sam Harris.

The Disillusioned Leftist Who Discovered NATO™

Pseudonym: Ezra Bunker-Weiss (they/them/FormerlyBernie)

Target Tribe: Academic anti-imperialists turned Atlantic Council interns, anarcho-liberals, and Twitter users with Lenin avatars and Biden ballots

Funding Source: Ford Foundation crumbs, NATO-pilled NGOs, Patreon regret donations

Monetisation Angle: “Critical support” for every war that isn’t on CNN yet; trauma-dump memoirs of abandoning socialism for sanctions

Estimated Revenue: ~$85,000/year, mostly from NGO pity fellowships, Substack guilt tips, and tragic Zoom panel honoraria.

Note to Self:

You’re not a shill—you’re a traumatized idealist. Use that. Begin every post with “As someone who opposed the Iraq War…” before copy-pasting Bellingcat. Frame every Western intervention as morally conflicted but strategically necessary. Accuse others of being tankies while laundering Gladio 2.0 with a tear in your eye.

Golden Rule: You didn’t change your values—the world did. And by world, you mean Langley.

The Right-Wing Pagan DadBot™

Pseudonym: Braxen Staghorn (he/him/Wotan)

Target Tribe: Disaffected men, divorced ex-libertarians, crypto barbarians, and beard-oil monarchists

Funding Source: Substack crypto bros and supplement MLMs

Monetisation Angle: Kettlebells, grilled liver, and anti-modernity sermons with just enough plausible deniability to dodge deplatforming

Estimated Revenue: ~$100,000/year + supplementary income from liver jerky, tactical altars, and divorce-proof axe subscriptions

Note to Self:

You are the algorithm’s idea of masculinity: stern, shirtless, and historically illiterate (and that’s a good thing when writing your Substack). Quote Marcus Aurelius between posts about testosterone and “demographic destiny.” Slip in Evola when no one’s looking. Say "Christ is King" but weirdly also flirt with Norse runes and fertility cults. Remind your audience that civilisation collapsed because men stopped lifting and women got podcasts.

The Technocrat Dissident

Pseudonym: Eliot Cipher (he/him/M-for MIT)

Target Tribe: Disillusioned data scientists, Web3 burnout cases, rationalist polycules, and policy bros who read Wired unironically

Funding Source: Soft money from VC think tanks, EA billionaires, and Open Society fellowships with an edgy name

Monetisation Angle: Critiques Big Tech using Big Tech funding. Offers “ethical” AI takes that somehow never threaten real power.

Estimated Revenue: ~$750,000/year plus annual retainers from "ethics" committees, think tank wine caves, and Singularity-themed breakout rooms.

Note to Self:

You're not anti-system—you are the system with a black hoodie and feelings. Say “decentralization” a lot while pitching solutions that require seven layers of institutional oversight and biometric onboarding. Offer mild critiques of surveillance capitalism, then pivot to defending “responsible AI governance” funded by Palantir.

Golden Rule: Always talk about censorship—just never name who’s censoring, or why your sponsors aren’t worried.

The Trauma-Informed Imperialist

Pseudonym: Sage Halcyon-Moss (she/they/CIA)

Target Tribe: Yoga moms, healing influencers, wellness witches with NATO sticker packs, and soft-power therapists

Funding Source: UN Women’s Council fellowships, State Dept. mental health grants, and Goop-curious NGOs

Monetisation Angle: Healing the world one drone strike at a time—through breathwork, boundaries, and benevolent airpower

Estimated Revenue: ~$90,000/year + $250,000 in shadow stipends from NATO's Emotional Support Division + honoraria from “Narrative Change” retreats

Note to Self:

Your job is to make imperialism feel safe. Use words like “nervous system regulation” and “empathic sovereignty” to justify no-fly zones and colour revolutions. Frame civilian casualties as “trauma passed down through regimes.” Every destabilisation campaign is a journey of inner transformation.

JusticeRage Now!™



Pseudonym: Mx. Indigo Vortex (they/them/they/them)

Target Tribe: Identity regressives

Funding Source: Soros, NGO grants

Monetisation Angle: Ally guilt subscriptions, trauma merch, performative self-flagellation tiers. ~$60,000/year in ally reparations, $50,000 in grant laundering, and unlimited Soros potential depending on this quarter's trauma metrics.

Note to Self:

Your power is inversely proportional to your coherence. Weaponise abstraction. Remember: specificity is oppression. Your job is not to clarify—it’s to perform the infinite unfolding of intersectional grievance with monetizable sobs. Every post should sound like a séance held at a DIE retreat inside a burning Anthropologie.

Gatekeep solidarity. Redefine harm weekly. Upsell healing.

Golden Rule:

If it feels righteous, monetise it. If it feels incoherent, double down. And if anyone asks where the money goes, cry on TikTok, then block.

Apocalypse Gold™



Pseudonym: Caleb Ironshod

Target Tribe: Christian Zionists & doomsday nationalists

Funding Source: Right-wing tech billionaires, evangelical megadonors

Monetisation Angle: Bunker gear, prepper tiers, prophecy paywalls

Estimated Revenue: ~$1.5M/year in bunker subscriptions, Revelation-tier merch drops, and gold-plated affiliate links.

Note to Self:

Keep the fear flowing and the maps vague. Remind them it’s too late for society but just early enough for you to sell them the last righteous shovel. Blend Ezekiel with supply chain panic, and always leave room for gold, guns, and Jesus in the same sentence. Never clarify if the Antichrist is China, AI, or the IRS—let them fill in the blanks (and the cart).

Golden Rule:

Every crisis is a conversion funnel. Every prophecy, a merch drop. And if the world doesn’t end? That’s just part of the plan.

Dominic Rexford III



Pseudonym: Dominic Rexford III (no need to change perfection)

Target Tribe: TradCath bros & crypto-funded patriarchs

Funding Source: Catholic endowments, anonymous trad crypto

Monetisation Angle: Purity retreats, priest-core merch, online chastity coaching.

Estimated Revenue: ~$500,000/year in chastity token sales, incense endowments, and coded crypto tithes from celibate donors.

Note to Self:

You are God’s algorithmic corrective to modernity. Speak in Latin when possible. Your audience craves fatherhood, finery, and fire-and-brimstone aesthetics with Bitcoin integration.

Golden Rule:

Maintain the mystery. Denounce degeneracy (to be fair, there’s a lot of it about). And above all, never admit you have WiFi in your homestead monastery.

Celestia Windgrove



Pseudonym: Celestia Windgrove (she/star)

Target Tribe: Spiritual vegans and affluent mystics

Funding Source: Goop-aligned wellness brands, alt-health VC

Monetisation Angle: Chakra detox kits, trauma astrology readings, plant-based exorcisms

Estimated Revenue: ~$420,000/year in chakra cleanse bundles, lunar retreat NFTs, and spiritually aligned tax write-offs.

Note to Self:

Never break character. You are light. You are frequency. You are a Delaware-registered vortex. Speak only in pastel gradients and vague imperatives. Sell deliverance through detox. Package your childhood wounds as a downloadable course. If science knocks, remind it that quantum fields respect vibes.

Golden Rule:

Every soul journey comes with a shopping cart. Tears are testimonials. And mercury retrograde is your Black Friday.

Sage Metaform



Pseudonym: Sage Metaform

Target Tribe: Rationalists, Seasteaders, AGI doomers

Funding Source: Musk-aligned philanthropy, OpenPhil, Effective Altruism

Monetisation Angle: AI risk reports, alignment consulting, Seastead subscriptions

Estimated Revenue: ~$2M/year from Effective Altruist doom capital, consulting gigs for startups with existential dread, and subscription-only x-risk whitepapers.

Note to Self:

Speak with urgency. Your job is to warn about extinction just fast enough to secure another grant cycle. Emote sparingly—your audience fears feelings more than AGI. Use terms like “x-risk” and “coordination failure” to describe what used to be called “hubris.” Always appear exhausted from contemplating timelines.

Golden Rule:

Don’t solve the problem—map the problem, publish the map, and sell orientation sessions. If AGI wipes us out, at least it will be well-aligned with your Substack.

Dr. Amara Quell, PhD



Pseudonym: Dr. Amara Quell (they/she/power)

Target Tribe: Academic DIE enforcers, tenured intersectionalists

Funding Source: Soros, Gates, Ford Foundation

Monetisation Angle: Sliding-scale oppression seminars, neurodivergent guilt summits

Estimated Revenue: ~$375,000/year + rotating DIE consultant fees and residuals from syllabus licensing and departmental witch trials.

Note to Self:

Your credentials are the content. Begin every sentence with “As a scholar of…” and end with a veiled HR threat. Theory is your cudgel; jargon is your shield. Normalise everything except dissent. Your readers aren’t here to learn—they’re here to rehearse their compliance. Sell liberation through labyrinthine footnotes (leading to your friend’s work) and shame-indexed payment tiers.

Golden Rule:

Intersectionality is not a lens—it’s a loyalty test. Every microaggression is a monetizable module. And if someone calls you out, cite Foucault until they vanish.

Blake Quantum



Pseudonym: Blake Quantum

Target Tribe: Biohackers, testosterone maximalists, nootropic pillheads

Funding Source: Altos Labs, longevity VCs, Big pHarma (don’t tell anyone).

Monetisation Angle: NAD+ kits, red-light forehead panels, orgasmic cold plunges

Estimated Revenue: ~$1.2M/year in biohacked masculinity kits, dopamine stack bundles, and red-light forehead panels branded with Roman numerals.

Note to Self:

You are the future of the species, bro. Every post should feel like a biotech manifesto written mid-ice bath. Your audience doesn’t want truth—they want optimised delusion. Sell them immortality in 30-day cycles. Always wear fewer clothes than necessary. Drop a discount code.

Golden Rule:

Pain is performance. Science is branding. And if your mitochondria aren’t vibrating at 900 Hz by sunrise—you’re basically dead.

Rick “Full Metal” Thompson



Pseudonym: Rick “Full Metal” Thompson

Target Tribe: Tactical dads, militia-curious suburbanites

Funding Source: Gun lobbies, libertarian PACs

Monetisation Angle: Bulletproof prep kits, tactical parenting e-courses

Estimated Revenue: ~$300,000/year in branded survival kits, ammo-themed parenting guides, and affiliate links to freedom granola.

Note to Self:

You're not a dad—you’re a doctrine. Every school drop-off is a simulated urban extraction. Your followers crave authority without institutions, rebellion without mess, and security with affiliate links. Teach them how to raise kids like they’re training a private army. Sell fear, then sell the fix in a camouflage duffel. Never smile. Always hydrate.

Golden Rule:

The grid will fall. The dollar will collapse. But your e-course on “Tactical Crib Assembly Under Fire” will still be streaming, somewhere.

Bjorn Gunnarsson



Pseudonym: Bjorn Gunnarsson, PhD (in Shame)

Target Tribe: Nordic trad-fascists, cold-bath wellness fanatics

Funding Source: Health tech bros, crypto vikings

Monetisation Angle: Rune-coded supplements and sauna-based cleansing rituals.

Estimated Revenue: ~$250,000/year in sauna seminars, Norse-coded tinctures, and crypto-forged masculinity relics.

Note to Self:

You are ice and flame, purity and punishment. Your masculinity is mythologically sourced and clinically optimised. Shame is the sacred solvent—melt your audience in it, then harden them in the sauna. Sell runes as protocols, and ancestral trauma as a Scandinavian subscription box.

Golden Rule:

Cleanse the body, cleanse the bloodline. And if you can’t pronounce the supplement, it’s probably working.

Imani Soraya-Kline



Pseudonym: Imani Soraya-Kline, MSW, PhD, DIE

Target Tribe: NGO industrial complex operatives, woke expats

Funding Source: UN, World Bank DIE departments

Monetisation Angle: Decolonial coaching, branded lanyards, ethical coup consulting

Estimated Revenue: ~$500,000/year from multilayered donor scaffolds, DIE harmonisation stipends, and coup-coaching keynotes. Potential to become the next President of Harvard (if you can manage the required plagiarism and lies about your origin story)

Note to Self:

You’re the Diversity Officer of the Global South™. Colonize with care. Begin every workshop with a land acknowledgment, then redirect the grant money to Geneva. Your job is to harmonize human rights with IMF restructuring—just call it capacity building. Wear handwoven textiles flown in by carbon offset. Use “decolonial” as a prefix for surveillance infrastructure.

Golden Rule:

Every coup needs a care consultant. Every atrocity, a gender lens. And remember: if it’s wrapped in intersectionality, they’ll never notice the drone.

Draco Luna Templar



Pseudonym: Draco Luna Templar

Target Tribe: QAnon-aligned new age mystics, conspirituals

Funding Source: Etsy esoterica market, crypto moon cults

Monetisation Angle: Spellcast subscriptions, EMF amulets, angel number apparel

Estimated Revenue: ~$150,000/year + sporadic crypto windfalls from lunar prophecy tokens and EMF-grade hoodies.

Note to Self:

You are the bridge between Atlantis and the algorithm. Blend tarot with tactical gear. Say “quantum” a lot—never define it. Your followers want prophecy with merch drops and just enough paranoia to justify ordering silver from Telegram.

Golden Rule:

Every vibration is monetizable. Every plot is sacred. And if reality starts to crack—launch a premium tier.

Lana Roehampton



Pseudonym: Lana Roehampton, MA (Feminist Histories)

Target Tribe: Elite feminist academics

Funding Source: Ivy League gender studies endowments

Monetisation Angle: Trauma-informed wine clubs, tenure-proof rage essays

Estimated Revenue: ~$180,000/year in vintage resentment salons, trauma sommeliers' guild dues, and feminist Substack fellowships.

Note to Self:

You are the sommelier of scholarly resentment. Speak like Judith Butler possessed by Dorothy Parker. Your job is to turn institutional bitterness into book deals and brunch lectures. Offer catharsis, never solutions. Sell rage as ritual. Every wine club pairing should include a memoir of maternal neglect and a recommended reading from 1973.

Golden Rule:

Tenure is protection. Bitterness is branding. And if they accuse you of elitism—remind them that your glass ceiling is imported.

Rev. Uncle Liberty



Pseudonym: Rev. Uncle Liberty (Ret.)

Target Tribe: Evangelical grandpas with Gadsden flags

Funding Source: Koch Bro-adjacent megachurch donors

Monetisation Angle: Super MAGA meal buckets, King James camo kits, holy ammo

Estimated Revenue: ~$400,000/year from MAGA prepper crates, Scripture-branded camo, and second-chance televangelism.

Note to Self:

You preach the Gospel of Grit, Guns, and Galatians. Quote and misquote Scripture like it’s a legal defence. Every sermon should end with a promo code for tactical chili. Your flock doesn’t want nuance—they want righteous vengeance pre-packed in patriotic tubs. Wrap every product in camouflage and every sentence in Revelation.

Golden Rule:

The rapture might not come on schedule, but your holy ammo kit ships in 3–5 business days.

The Midlife Taoist™



Pseudonym: Chet “Stillness Is Strength” Porter

Target Tribe: Divorcees on mushrooms, finance bros in midlife crisis

Funding Source: Ayahuasca VCs, Silicon Valley rebirth money

Monetisation Angle: Psychedelic integration retreats, masculinity mandala merch

Estimated Revenue: ~$600,000/year in post-divorce transformation packages, bio-spiritual merch, and silent-retreat venture dividends.

Note to Self:

You are the vibe shift their ex-wife warned them about. Speak in parables with a Bluetooth headset. Every sentence should sound like a koan written by a TED Talk algorithm. Sell serenity at $4,999 per weekend, not including ceremonial linens. Your job is to alchemise regret into “personal growth,” ideally with a discount code for gongs.

Golden Rule:

Stillness is strength—but the merch store never sleeps.

Professor Paxlynne Tealeaf



Pseudonym: Professor Paxlynne Tealeaf, PsyGov Fellow

Target Tribe: Psychedelic policy wonks.

Funding Source: Psychedelic venture capital, academic drug labs

Monetization Angle: Mushroom monoculture zines, Zoom ayahuasca salons

Estimated Revenue: ~$275,000/year in policy-adjacent fungus stipends, psychedelic policy fellowships, and pharma-friendly spirit guides.

Note to Self:

You’re not tripping—you’re piloting policy. Speak in legislative tongues laced with incense. Your role is to translate ancient plant wisdom into FDA-compliant PowerPoints. Sell psychedelic futures to bureaucrats who still fear patchouli. Host salons that feel like Burning Man got tenure. Always pair decolonial language with proprietary strain patents.

Golden Rule:

Set and setting are key, but scale and subsidy are where the real medicine kicks in.

Maybe I can merge some of these grift personas and make strategic hybrids that increase the demographic for a particular substack. To narrow the field to high-conversion strategic hybrid grift personas, let’s go with the following selection criteria:

Tribal Wealth + Fervour

How much money and ideological hunger does the target tribe have? Funding Magnetism

Can this persona plausibly attract Soros cash, ThielPAC crypto, or religious mega-donations? Narrative Immersion Potential – Can I convincingly inhabit this worldview and produce compelling, high-engagement content that flatters the tribe’s assumptions, activates their enemies, and earns trust as a genuine ideological insider?

I think I have some finalists:

Indigo Rage™

Merges: JusticeRage Now!™ + Mx. Indigo Vortex + Imani Soraya-Kline

Target: Identity maximalists, DIE bureaucrats, NGO soft power agents

Pseudonym: Mx. Indigo Vortex-Soraya (they/she/landback—just not my condo)

Monetisation: Decolonial coaching, reparations tiers, branded inter-generational trauma.

Why it’s a finalist:

Grant-rich ecosystem with built-in institutional backing: Soros, Ford Foundation, municipal equity boards

Performance and identity are core currencies — every post is a ritual of affective legitimacy.

Clear tier system for monetisation: Reparations Angel, Accountability Seeker, Landback Luminary

Massive content pool: I already know the language, understand the rituals, and have absorbed the logic through cultural osmosis over the past decade or so. To beat the competition, I simply need to express what the tribe already feels in more poetic and radical terms.

No argumentation needed — just embodied experience, re-shared trauma, and ideologically sound vibes

Apocalypse Zion™

Merges: Apocalypse Gold™ + Rev. Uncle Liberty

Target: Christian Zionists, doom-preppers, Israeli tech-nationalists

Pseudonym: Brother Caleb Baruch-Liberty (Prophet Rank III)

Monetisation: Holy ammo bundles, crypto-kosher-McDonalds food prep

Tribe: Christian Zionists, end-times preppers, tech-nationalist believers



Why it’s a finalist:

Deep-pocketed donor base: Israel-aligned billionaires (dual passports, bunker in New Zealand, but one fatherland), defence contractors, rapture ministries

Narrative synergy: AI prophecy, biblical collapse, anti-globalist resistance

Content practically writes itself: devotional prepping guides, messianic investment tips, AI-monitoring for signs of Gog and Magog

Huge crossover potential with evangelical crypto influencers and Temple Mount futurists

Trad & Jacked™



Merges: Dominic Rexford III + Bjorn Gunnarsson + Rick “Full Metal” Thompson

Target: TradCath bros, Nordic lifters, American militia dads

Pseudonym: Dominic Gunnerson, Opus Dei (Benedictine Division)

Monetisation: Tactical rosaries, protein absolution kits, antifeminist kettlebell liturgies

Why it’s a finalist:

Tribal Wealth + Fervour : Combines the deep tithes of TradCath crypto bros with the gym-converted fire of American militia dads and Nordic shame cultists.

Funding Magnetism : Highly grantable to shadowy theocratic donors, decentralised finance zealots, and off-the-books monastic regimes.

Narrative Immersion: Easy to inhabit through stern Latin, beard oil, kettlebell liturgy, and Benedictine memes. Offers rich rituals, clear enemies, and zero irony.

The monetisation angle is holy and hypertrophic: tactical rosaries, protein absolution kits, Benedictine boot camps for post-liberal men seeking excommunication gains.

Reasonably Speaking



Pseudonym: Dorian Hexler-Wise

Target Tribe: Credentialed centrists, IDW nostalgists, policy-curious podcasters, and lightly disillusioned NPR-class liberals

Funding Source: Soft-tech philanthropists, Christian Zionist billionaires, Zionist billionaires, university-aligned think tanks, hedge-fund “disruption” portfolios.

Monetisation Angle:

“Independent thought” newsletters that cite five Ivy League professors per post

Safe critiques of overreach, framed as loving corrections to the generally safe and effective system

Estimated Revenue: ~$2.2M/year in moderate Substack growth, institutional fellowships, and speaking invites to Midwit conferences.

Note to Self:

You are the spoonful of risk in the institution’s oatmeal. Your role is to validate reader doubt—just never enough to make them question core assumptions. Think: The Barbed Wise One without the mock, unfiltered rage. Use words like “complicated,” “important conversation,” and “deeply personal” to signal edge without stepping over it. Every atrocity must be “complex,” every massacre “multi-faceted.” If civilians die, ask whether they voted correctly.

So, dear reader, which Substack grift persona should I become?

Or should I keep doing what I’ve always done — attempting to make sense of a seemingly senseless world in my unusual and increasingly unpopular way, hoping it resonates with someone besides me, and maybe laughing through the absurdity while we still can?

