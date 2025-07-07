Build Back Better

Build Back Better

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Shelagh Young's avatar
Shelagh Young
8m

I'm going with Mossad op, given the Maxwell influence. So funny that she wasn't trafficking to anyone. Such a failure of a trafficker but they stopped her anyway. No doubt the CIA was entwined also, as it/they is/are involved in everything murky and vague.

So, following on that line of reasoning, Epstein is/was drugged, staged-suicided, whisked away for drastic plastic surgery. Nothing but the best for the boy who delivers fresh pigeons.

He presently resides... somewhere... on a yacht, still picking up chicks with a completely new face. He was prepped, ready, and secured his best evidence always, not in "files" which is so 20thC, but on nano devices so small we haven't heard of them yet. In a safety deposit box with a designated key. I think the man knew his business.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Mathew Aldred
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture