Note from the Editor: If you were wondering, like me, where Thumper has been for the past few days (after I commissioned him — and paid in white willow bark, mind you — to write a review of Passport to Magonia), I just received this report. I think it was from him. Hard to tell, given it was encrypted in carrots. From what I can piece together, it appears he has detoured from Jacques Vallée and gone further underground, literally, to investigate The Clock of the Long Now. If his account is to be believed (and that’s always a gamble), this is no ordinary $42 million clock. No, this may be something far stranger. Make of it what you will. He tends to be right about these things... eventually.

Burrowed my way in last night.

Under the razorwire, past the electric cacti, through sixty-seven meters of Bezos-brand bedrock. My paws are sore, my whiskers are twitching, and I’ve found it.

The Clock.

Or as I now call it: The Ticking God of the Long Cult.

It doesn’t tick like a standard clock. It breathes. A slow, solemn click, once per year. The stone chambers hum with something ancient fossilised in gears. Don’t be fooled, this is no ordinary fever dream of a private $42 million art installation. I believe I’ve found a temple for the elites.

Picture this: a chamber carved into the Devil’s Mountains—previously known as the site of women murdered by Nazi spies—now lit deep inside by phosphorescent glyphs shaped like prime delivery drones. Gears the size of houses. A pendulum suspended by a carbon nanotube. And at the centre, the altar of the Great Clock Face.

Above it, in solemn Latin, etched by what I can only assume was a Bezos drone with calligraphy firmware:

Gradatim Ferociter. Dii sumus.

Step by step, ferociously. We are Gods.

I licked the inscription. It tasted of ozone, entitlement, and non-disclosure agreements.

Here’s what they don’t want the other mammals to know: This is the holy secret of the Church of Perpetual Growth. The cult of billionaires who trade their humanity for legacy. Its high priest is the Chrono-Pharaoh himself, Jeff Bezos—the man who built the cloud for Palantir's all-seeing eye before constructing a giant, reusable phallus to escape this planet for orbital transcendence. This clock is his greatest erection yet, a monument that screams to the future: "I was Earth's last true god. Worship me or be forgotten."

At the base of the clock, I found a sealed door. The label read: ‘FOR PRIME SURVIVORS.’ There was no handle, only a biometric scanner that hummed, waiting for a specific tongue and, judging by the smell, a stomach full of patented nutrient paste.

This place isn't for you, the ordinary surface-dwellers, the un-optimised. It’s a resurrection chamber for the post-collapse elite. A holy sepulchre where the Chrono-Pharaoh can download his consciousness and wait for the Singularity to hit the snooze button.

The walls confirmed it. They aren't decorated; they're inscribed with scripture. The "Litany of Fulfillment." I saw panels depicting workers as haloed saints, sacrificing their spines in cavernous warehouse cathedrals. Verses described the divine grace earned by meeting quota and the blessed relief of a sanctioned bathroom break. It names "The Algorithm" as the one true judge, a faceless deity of pure, brutal efficiency.

And the art…Bezos is no longer a man. He’s rendered as a vast, floating, bald head, encircled by orbital rings. A single, golden barcode is branded on his tongue. In one hand, he clutches a copy of The Washington Post, its headlines bleeding ink.

This mountain is Noah’s Ark without the animals, a vault for billionaires’ ghosts, a museum of techno-narcissism carved by hands that no longer sweat.

If you find this dispatch, share it. Shout it at squirrels. The Clock is real. The Cult is active. And the gears are moving.

I am T.W. Burrows.

I came, I gnawed, I saw too much.

Now I burrow home, before the thousand-year cuckoo emerges and calls the faithful to feast.

Tick…

P.S. Good thing the self-timer on my spy camera was finally working — otherwise you'd all think I'd overdosed on willow bark again.

