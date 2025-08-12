From Israel’s +972 Magazine:

Summary:

An investigation by +972 Magazine, Local Call, and the Guardian, based on leaked documents and insider testimony, reveals that Israel’s military intelligence unit, Unit 8200, partnered with Microsoft to store and process a vast trove of intercepted Palestinian communications — reportedly millions of phone calls an hour — on the company’s Azure cloud platform.

The collaboration began after a 2021 meeting between Unit 8200 head Yossi Sariel and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, with Microsoft engineers (some ex-8200 members) helping create a segregated Azure environment for the unit. By mid-2025, 11,500 terabytes of Israeli military data — about 200 million hours of audio — were hosted in Microsoft data centers in the Netherlands, Ireland, and Israel.

Multiple Israeli intelligence sources say this data has been used for airstrike targeting in Gaza, arrests, and other operations in the West Bank, enabling blanket surveillance where “almost no one… is ‘clean.’” Microsoft’s internal documents described the partnership as a major brand and revenue opportunity worth hundreds of millions, and Unit 8200 aimed to expand its Azure-stored data tenfold.

If the International Court ever found its teeth, could this make Microsoft complicit in apartheid or war crimes? Even Israel’s Justice Ministry warned that storing such data abroad risked legal action under foreign human rights laws — but the program continues, with Unit 8200 expecting long-term use for Gaza as well as the West Bank.

You may remember that +972 Magazine previously revealed the following:

In 2021, a book titled “The Human-Machine Team: How to Create Synergy Between Human and Artificial Intelligence That Will Revolutionize Our World” was released in English under the pen name “Brigadier General Y.S.” In it, the author — a man who we confirmed to be the current commander of the elite Israeli intelligence unit 8200 — makes the case for designing a special machine that could rapidly process massive amounts of data to generate thousands of potential “targets” for military strikes in the heat of a war. Such technology, he writes, would resolve what he described as a “human bottleneck for both locating the new targets and decision-making to approve the targets”…Such a machine, it turns out, actually exists. A new investigation by +972 Magazine and Local Call reveals that the Israeli army has developed an artificial intelligence-based program known as “Lavender,” unveiled here for the first time.…for every junior Hamas operative that Lavender marked, it was permissible to kill up to 15 or 20 civilians…the machine gives almost every single person in Gaza a rating from 1 to 100, expressing how likely it is that they are a militant.

As previously reported, it’s not just Microsoft that’s involved in militant Israeli Zionist actions; Zuckerberg at Meta is connected too. Unit 8200’s AI kill systems are reportedly ingesting WhatsApp metadata and other comms data points, which, despite claims of encryption, can be flagged as “features” to mark someone for assassination. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta empire has multiple deep connections to Unit 8200 alumni and Israeli intelligence–linked tech, including Onavo — a “VPN” Facebook bought that harvested massive user activity data across apps. Meta’s platforms — Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp — have been documented: Censoring Palestinian content during Israeli military actions; producing algorithmically biased outputs (e.g., AI sticker searches and translation “bugs” that label Palestinians as terrorists); considering policy changes conflating “Zionist” with “Jewish” — a move critics say shields Israeli government policy from legitimate criticism.

Unit 8200 alumni dominate Israel’s private cyber sector, including Pegasus spyware creator NSO Group. Israel’s signals intelligence alliance with the NSA means U.S. global surveillance data gets shared with Unit 8200, potentially feeding into the same AI kill chain infrastructure.

Some days, I wonder if satire is even possible anymore. How do you exaggerate something that already feels like a Bond villain pitch deck crossed with a war crimes tribunal transcript? Maybe I’m the one losing my grip — and perhaps you, dear reader, can tell me if I’ve finally gone off the deep end. But here it is anyway:

Integrated Target Lifecycle Management™

Brought to you by Unit 8200, in partnership with MicroSnoop™, Metagrab™, Nefarious Spy Outfitters™, Panopticontr™, and select intelligence-sharing friends worldwide.

Executive Summary

In the 1940s, IBM helped the Third Reich catalogue human beings for deportation and extermination using punch cards. That was quaint—child’s play.

Today, we don’t need train timetables and filing cabinets — we have cloud AI, live device telemetry, and real-time metadata fusion.

The Integrated Target Lifecycle Management™ suite doesn’t just track populations. It harvests, scores, and disposes of them in an unbroken pipeline — from whispered phone call to smoking crater — with the efficiency of a global SaaS platform and the scalability of an e-commerce giant.

And this, dear shareholder, is only the pilot program.

Module 1: Infinite Intake™

Powered by MicroSnoop™ Cloud and enriched with Metagrab™’s heritage in Unit 8200–trained data capture, Infinite Intake™ inhales the lifeblood of entire societies at a million calls per hour.

Metagrab™ Integration : From WhatsApp group chats to “accidental” SIM swaps, every human quirk becomes a feature flag.

NSA/ISNU Data Fusion: IBM’s punch cards had columns; our data streams are infinite. If the NSA touches it, so do we.

Module 2: Lavender™ Human Sorter

IBM used sorting machines; we use sorting intelligences. Lavender™ ranks every living target from 1 (“Probably Harmless”) to 100 (“Schedule for Vaporization”).

Where’s Daddy?™ submodule — because it’s not “total war” until you’ve maximised civilian clustering.

Pegasus™ from Nefarious Spy Outfitters™ — your one-click access to the target’s screen, mic, and heart rate.

Module 3: Collateral Flex™

IBM could only help find the victims; we help you decide how many extras you can throw in at no extra charge.

Default : 20 civilians for junior targets, “hundreds” for VIP kills.

Adaptive Thresholds : Drop the number for PR season, hike it for revenge week.

Cost-Efficiency Mode: Save your guided munitions for photo ops — dumb bombs for everyone else.

Module 4: Narrative Shield™

IBM had no social media to censor dissent. We do.

Auto-throttle “unhelpful” uploads from conflict zones.

Translate bios into actionable accusations — “Palestinian” → “terrorist” (formerly a “bug”).

Re-train sticker AI to depict “Palestinian boy” with an AK-47 and “Israeli boy” playing soccer.

Blur the lines between “Zionist” and “Jew” to fold criticism into hate speech enforcement.

Module 5: Instant BDA (Bomb Damage Assessment)

Punch card era: count bodies in a ledger.

Cloud era: confirm via satellite that the structure no longer exists, then queue the next strike.

The Next Phase: Global Scalability with Panopticontr™

Why limit efficiency to occupied territories when you can roll it out across the entire Anglosphere?

Our strategic integration with Panopticontr™ — founded by visionary billionaire Peter Tyrll and his Zionist-extremist sidekick Alex Krapp — makes ITLM™ a plug-and-play solution for:

US : Flag protest organisers before the first chant.

Canada : Identify “financial extremists” by their GoFundMe history.

UK : Pre-mark “hate speech” offenders via bulk NLP on private messages.

Australia : Map dissident networks down to the last pub meetup.

Anywhere the Empire Operates: Full-spectrum civil-to-military transition in minutes.

With Panopticontr™, the transition from “foreign counterinsurgency” to “domestic behavioral compliance” is as easy as toggling a jurisdiction in the dashboard.

Corporate Vision

The IBM punch card was built for one country and one war.

ITLM™, with Panopticontr™ integration, is built for every country and forever war.

