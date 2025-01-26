The Danish didn’t want to fund a large population of Inuit people, so they put IUDs in the vaginas of their 13-year-old virgins without consent:

"I didn't really know what it [was] because he never explained or got my permission," says Naja, who at the time was living in Maniitsoq, a small town on Greenland's west coast…I can remember the doctors [in] white coats, and maybe there was a nurse. I saw the metal things [stirrups] where you should spread your legs. It was very frightening. The equipment the doctors used was so big for my child body - it was like having knives inside me…It seems that the younger the girls were, the more complications they get from this coil. It's so sad.""

Roughly half of all fertile females - had an IUD implanted in Greenland between 1966 and 1970. But the procedures continued into the mid-1970s.

"In a uterus that had never been pregnant, it would give more bleeding, more pain, a bigger risk of infection," says Dr Aviaja Siegstad, a gynaecologist at Queen Ingrid's Hospital in Nuuk.

In the 1990s and 2000s, she and her colleagues came across patients struggling to conceive who were unaware they had a coil. It was not a big number, she says, but it was also not unusual.

This was not the only “social experiment” that the Danes performed on the inhabitants of their Greenland colony. Denmark, like many colonialist powers, is no great protector of Greenland’s natives despite the “progressive” propaganda pumped out by today’s elites. The Danish elites are not uniquely evil, of course; social engineering without informed consent is the modus operandi of the elites globally. Here in Canada, for example, they sterilized without consent certain groups that they found troublesome—as recently as 2017.

Should the Inuit people of Greenland, who have been there for 800 years, be given the opportunity by their colonialist masters, thousands of miles away in Denmark, to determine their own futures?

Is Trump’s idea to “buy Greenland” so outrageous?

Don’t let the elites who call Trump’s idea “absurd” fool you. This is what they’ve been doing for centuries—passing this territory between themselves as part of the rape gang wheeling and dealing of empires. It was only in 2009 that the people of Greenland were granted control over their natural resources and were recognised as a distinct people under international law, for what it’s worth. Foreign affairs and defence still remain under Denmark’s control. Of course, there is no way that tiny Denmark, 2,000+ miles away, could possibly defend the Greenlanders, so it’s still not exactly a win-win for the people.

Here’s a controversial idea: If each person in Greenland received $10 million for agreeing to the sale to America, the total cost of acquiring Greenland would be $564.8 billion. Better still, how about giving them $20 million each, or for a family of four, $100 million? They could really do something with that kind of money. That would cost about $1 trillion or about 3 months’ worth of the U.S. Federal Budget.

Could this be a win-win scenario for the U.S. and the people of Greenland?

Could the USA afford such an offer? Absolutely. The US offered Greenland $100 million in 1946. Adjusted for inflation, this would be approximately $1.5 billion today. That’s nowhere near its true value, however you measure it. How about raising that 1000x?

Greenland is rich in rare earth minerals, uranium, and potential oil and gas reserves. Some estimates suggest its mineral wealth alone could be worth trillions of dollars. Additionally, data centres are among the most energy-intensive infrastructures globally, requiring significant cooling systems. Greenland's natural cold climate would drastically reduce cooling costs, making it a prime location for data infrastructure. Greenland's abundance of hydropower potential—generated from its melting ice and fast-flowing rivers—positions it as an ideal location for clean, sustainable energy to power such facilities. As AI scales up, server farm demands will skyrocket, potentially making Greenland a Silicon Valley of the Arctic.

Greenland could transform from a sparsely populated icy region to a strategic economic hub if the world does warm up and the ice melts considerably. Its potential for agriculture, fishing, and resource extraction would expand. Melting ice caps are already opening up new shipping lanes. Owning Greenland could provide direct control over these routes, dramatically reducing global transportation costs and boosting trade potential.

Greenland is the world's largest island, with over 2.1 million square kilometres. Even at $1,000 per square kilometre (a conservative estimate), that’s $2 trillion, excluding the island’s resource and strategic value.

The opportunity cost of not owning Greenland—from missed trade opportunities to resource dependency—would likely justify a multi-trillion-dollar valuation. If Greenland were up for sale, its strategic, resource, and climatic value could command $5-10 trillion or more in a future-proofing scenario. If the U.S. got it for $1 trillion, could it be a win-win for the U.S. and the people of Greenland, or just a dystopian monopoly in disguise?

Of course, not everything is an economic transaction. I'm told that families who have been in a place for 800 years may have other feelings about a land's true value, which some would consider “spiritual” ideas beyond price. I don’t know because my family, like most families in the world, has always been poor and landless, so I’d take the $10 or $20 million and determine my own future. But that’s just me. Technically speaking, each Greenlander could be given 39 square kilometres of land, but in reality, they don’t own any land, and they have to lease it from the government. So, perhaps the natives might like to take back some of that control from the political elites and choose how wealthy they want to be.

Even with a payment that would give each Greenlander economic self-sovereignty for generations, or more if wisely invested, continued habitation of their homeland without fear of pollution would have to be considered, assuming they wanted to stay rather than migrate again as their ancestors did. In this respect, would American rule be better or worse than Danish rule or even the rule of a fully sovereign Greenland government? I don’t know what the Greenland political elites are like, so I couldn’t say; I very much doubt they are that different from any others. At some point, the poor and vulnerable are screwed one way or another.

Shouldn’t the people of Greenland decide their future for themselves, armed with the tools to understand the true value of their land—both economically and in terms of freedom and liberty? Let’s call it ‘informed consent.’

But let’s be real: no one, Trump or otherwise, will offer Greenlanders $1 trillion for their land. Imagine the dangerous precedent that would set. Why pay when it’s cheaper to ethnically cleanse people who stand in the way of an empire’s ambitions? Or why bother informing the masses when global medical pseudo-experiments with toxic substances are “justified” by strategic reasons we can only speculate upon?

And finally, even with full ‘self-government,’ history has shown us that resource wealth and liberty too often flow upwards, enriching the few while leaving the people with the costs. Still, I can dream, can’t I?

