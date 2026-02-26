When you don’t like what your citizens want, change the citizens:

T.W. Burrows here, writing from beneath a shed with a cracked laptop, a damp pile of hay, and the unmistakable scent of virtue signalling drifting down from the upstairs world. There is a magic trick the Management Class performs (they’re a rung below The Epstein Class) whenever the locals start getting stubborn, asking awkward questions, demanding higher wages, refusing toxic injections, voting the “wrong” way, or otherwise behaving like citizens instead of inventory. The trick is simple, elegant, and older than the wire fences around my garden beds: when you don’t like the people you have, import different people, then call it compassion. Step one is to identify a need so urgent “it cannot be debated”, a shortage, a crisis, a moral “emergency,” a labour gap, a demographic winter, a screaming headline. Step two is to open the valve, then act shocked that water is flowing. Step three is to tell the original residents that the new water is their moral duty, their economic salvation, their spiritual penance, and also, conveniently, their replacement.

The genius is that this arrangement pays elites in three currencies at once: cheap labour, moral leverage, and raw votes. Cheap labour is the easiest to see, which is why it’s always wrapped in a fog machine. A workforce that arrives with fewer options, fewer connections, less leverage, and sometimes precarious legal standing is a workforce that can be scheduled like a machine, housed like livestock, and thanked with a poster campaign. Wages stop climbing, complaints become “racism,” and the whole thing gets packaged as a happy little multicultural mosaic while the people who actually own the mosaic take their cut. The factory is thrilled, the gig app is thrilled, the landlord is ecstatic, and the NGO gets a new tranche of funding to “support integration,” which mostly means printing pamphlets and hiring their cousin as a consultant.

Then comes the moral leverage, the soft club. Once you build your policy around imported desperation, you can blackmail the public with their own decency. Any objection to scale, speed, housing capacity, school crowding, hospital wait times, cultural friction, crime spikes, or simply the fact that a country is not an empty parking lot becomes evidence of spiritual deformity. A citizen who says, “This is too much, too fast” is treated like a goblin hissing at sunlight. Meanwhile, the people who designed the system live in neighbourhoods where the system does not land, guarded by gates, cameras, and the quiet miracle of private services. They will speak to you earnestly about “community” from a distance that requires a GPS and a keycard.

And yes, raw votes. This is where the whole contraption starts to look less like humanitarianism and more like electoral carpentry. If you can grow, concentrate, and reliably mobilise a constituency, you can tilt local politics, then regional politics, then national politics, all without ever persuading the existing electorate that your program is good. Sometimes it’s direct, with naturalisation drives, machine politics, patronage networks, and the gentle message that the party offering benefits, protections, and symbolic belonging is the party you repay at the ballot box. Sometimes it’s indirect, by changing district demographics, shifting the median voter, diluting hostile blocs, and turning “public opinion” into a moving target that never stops moving. Sometimes it’s even more beautifully cynical: you keep the new arrivals politically anxious and economically dependent, because dependency is the most loyal campaign volunteer. People who feel insecure cling to the hand that promises security, even if that hand is also the one holding the leash.

The narrative wrapper is always the same, and it always sounds like a lullaby. We need them, we owe them, they enrich us, they’re saving our pensions (because the taxation/cost of living worked against our having children outside poverty), they’re doing the jobs no one wants (for poverty wages), diversity is our strength, and anyway, how dare you notice. The fact that the jobs no one wants are usually the jobs no one can live on is treated as a mysterious law of physics. The fact that housing, schools, clinics, and wages are real constraints is treated as a hateful conspiracy. The fact that community trust is fragile is treated as an insult to humanity itself. The old citizen is told to swallow the consequences with a smile, the new arrival is told to swallow the bargain with gratitude, and the people in charge get to pose as saints while they collect the profits and count the seats.

What makes it truly dark, in the way only humans can manage, is how the poor get used against the poor. The local working class is told their hardship is deserved because they lack “openness,” and the imported working class is told their hardship is a stepping stone toward dignity, and both are kept too busy surviving to notice who is writing the rules. One group is shamed into silence, the other is coached into obedience, and the manager class floats above it all, issuing statements about “values” while the spreadsheet glows warmly in the boardroom like a small altar. If you want to understand the system, stop listening to the slogans and watch the incentives. Follow who gets cheaper labour, who gets higher rents, who gets compliant clients, who gets moral immunity, and who gets the raw votes. Then ask yourself why the people most loudly declaring their love for the downtrodden so rarely choose to live among the policies they design.

Share