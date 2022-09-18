Share this postIf You Doubted Before, Now You Know For Sure That COVID Was Always A Sick Political Gamemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIf You Doubted Before, Now You Know For Sure That COVID Was Always A Sick Political GameApparently, Science Works Differently In New York CityMathew AldredSep 18, 2022∙ Paid11Share this postIf You Doubted Before, Now You Know For Sure That COVID Was Always A Sick Political Gamemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in