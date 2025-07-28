Surely this must be fake news:

As is often the case with social media posts, there is frustratingly little evidence provided, but plenty of outrage nonetheless. Given the gravity of this accusation, let’s conduct some research of our own.

We know that these two men organised a fundraiser to create a “gestational surrogate baby”. GoFundMe have now wiped the link, but the Internet doesn’t forget:

Dear Family and Friends, Brandon (my fiancé) and I are looking to expand our family by using a gestational surrogate. In gestational surrogacy, the child is not biologically related to the surrogate mother. Instead, an embryo is created via in vitro fertilization (IVF) using an anonymous donor egg. The embryo is then transferred to the gestational surrogate who carries the baby as if it were any other pregnancy. Once the baby is born, the intended parents (Brandon and I) would have full legal custody.

November 3rd, 2023by Logan Riley, Organizer *We Have An Update*



We are excited to announce that we finally have a surrogate!



Since our last post, we successfully created four embryos through an egg donor program in 2020. After three long years of searching, a family friend (Shayna Martinovich) reached out in early 2023 to see if we were still looking. After multiple conversations and a great connection with her family, we decided to proceed. Our surrogate went through extensive medical and social worker evaluations in order to be approved for surrogacy. Once approved, the lengthy legal and financial process began. We are so excited that our amazing surrogate will carry one of our embryos for us, helping to expand our family!



We are planning on throwing a fundraiser to help with the substantial costs in 2024 and will provide more information closer to the time. Thank you to everyone who already donated to our surrogacy fund, your contributions are greatly appreciated. We have incredible friends and family!



Please feel free to share this post on social media. Thank you for your time and for helping us spread the word!



Future Fathers,

Logan and Brandon

So, we learn that Logan Riley has partnered with a man named Brandon. Could it be this man?

It looks like the same man:

Scrolls down, yes, it is him:

He works at a pharmaceutical company now, but according to his LinkedIn, he used to be a school teacher at Downingtown High School, PA:

But why did Brandon Riley-Mitchell move from teaching Chemistry at Downingtown High School to working in the pharmaceutical industry? Could it be related to this?

According to the local news, this is what the police said Brandon Riley-Mitchell did:

CHESTER COUNTY, PA (WTXF) - Officials have announced the arrest of a former teacher for a multiple counts of endangering welfare of children and corruption of minors. Police say Brandon Keith Mitchell, 30 engaged in numerous sexually explicit solicitations and conversations with a 16-year old chemistry student through text messaging. Mitchell, now a former chemistry teacher at Downingtown West High School, was suspended due to this investigation. Official say he subsequently resigned from his teaching position at the high school. According to a document released by the Chester County District Attorney's Office and the Downingtown Police Department, Mitchell solicited the victim to send him nude photographs. He also told the victim he wanted to watch the victim masturbate and sent the victim approximate 20 nude photographs of himself. The victim then sent Mitchell 10 nude photographs and one sexually explicit video of the victim. Officials did a search warrant of Mitchell's electronic devices and phone records revealed over 12,000 text messages between the him and the victim. These conversations lasted from May 2013 until December 2014. Mitchell told the victim to delete their conversations, according to officials. Despite this attempt to hide crime. Police were able to recover text messages that Mitchell sent to the victim in June 2013 suggesting that the victim perform oral sex after the victim graduated from high school. Police also recovered hundreds of other sexually explicit video of the victim to Mitchell's laptop computer Mitchell was arrested for Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Child Pornography, Endangering Welfare of Children, and Corruption of Minor on February 3.

But how could a sexual abuser of children be allowed to adopt a child? The answer was in the GoFundMe: “Gestational Surrogacy”.

I asked Gemini 2.5 about this surrogacy process in Pennsylvania:

“The process circumvents the standard child welfare background checks.

Gestational Surrogacy: In this arrangement, an embryo was created using genetic material from one of the men (and a donor egg) and then implanted into a surrogate. The surrogate carried the pregnancy but has no genetic connection to the child.

Pre-Birth Parentage Order: Pennsylvania is considered a "surrogacy-friendly" state. This allows intended parents to file for a "pre-birth order" from a court, typically during the surrogate's second trimester.

Legal Effect of the Order: This court order legally declares the intended parents (in this case, Logan Riley and Brandon Mitchell) as the child's legal parents before the child is even born. It directs the hospital and vital records department to put their names on the child's original birth certificate.

Bypassing Adoption Scrutiny: Because the child is considered theirs by genetic link and contractual agreement (via the surrogacy and the pre-birth order), the process is not treated as an adoption. It does not go through the social services and child protection agencies that would conduct rigorous criminal background checks. It is handled as a matter of parentage and contract law.

In summary, he was able to become a legal parent because the surrogacy process, finalized with a pre-birth parentage order, established his parental rights without triggering the background checks that would have prevented him from adopting. It is unclear if the surrogate mother was made aware of his criminal history before agreeing to the arrangement.”

Of course, it’s entirely possible there were two Brandon Riley-Mitchells: one who taught chemistry at Downingtown West High School and was later convicted of child sexual abuse, and another who also taught chemistry at Downingtown West, then left to work in pharmaceuticals, fundraise for surrogacy, and star in corporate Pride campaigns.

