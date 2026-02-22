From a 1995 documentary on the British government (if only the BBC had investigated itself at the time, but that’s another story):

And tell them the truth, they’ll say, I’m in a jam, can you help? It might be debt, it might be a scandal involving small boys, or any kind of scandal which a member seemed likely to be mixed up in. They’d come and ask if we could help, and if we could, we did. And we would do everything we can because we would store up brownie points. I mean, that sounds a pretty nasty reason, but it’s one of the reasons, is if we can get a chap out of trouble, then he’ll do as we ask forevermore.

Call it what you like. I call it Kompromat Governance, because governance is exactly what it is when obedience is manufactured from private ruin and degeneracy and administered through quiet favours. People imagine kompromat as a spy thriller: trench coat, microfilm, a black-and-white photograph slid across a table—and even an island with beef jerky, pizza, and grape soda. Most kompromat is often a warm hand on the shoulder in a corridor, the kindly fixer who knows where the bodies are buried because he helped you bury your own. It can be explicit, it can be implied, it can be nothing more than a shared understanding that your survival now has a custodian. You do not need a threat if you have a ledger. You do not need a gun if you have a file.

What Fortescue describes in that video clip is a political economy of shame. You bring your danger to the manager of danger. He doesn’t merely protect you from consequences; he becomes the gateway through which consequences are negotiated. That gateway is power in its purest form, the power to turn a life’s worst hour into an instrument. It’s a clever design because it recruits the compromised into maintaining the system that compromised them. The rescued man learns two lessons at once: the institution can save you, and the institution can let you fall. After that, every vote, every speech, every silence, every “I’ve reconsidered” arrives with the faint odour of repayment.

Kompromat Governance survives exposure by changing the form of exposure. In the old days, a file was a file, a folder in a drawer, a name in a notebook, a black book whispered about with theatrical dread. Now the file can be a flood. “Transparency” can be performed in a way that keeps comprehension under control. A million pages can be released, and the structure remains untouched, because attention is finite and fatigue is predictable. You can drown a population in data and call the drowning accountability. You can feed the public just enough ugliness to keep them scrolling, while the real currency remains private: who gets protected, who gets sacrificed, who gets delayed, who gets rehabilitated, who gets quietly relocated to a nicer room with no windows.

This is where the saviour figure enters, halo first, with the crowd doing that old human thing where it mistakes a strong chin for a strong spine. I understand the hunger for it. When life becomes too expensive and humiliating and managed, you start praying for a bulldozer in a suit, someone who will finally smash the machine and put the clerks of coercion out of work. Still, Kompromat Governance has a special fondness for saviours because saviours are deliciously steerable once you have them in the same corridor Fortescue described. The crowd looks at the podium and sees destiny. The system looks at the podium and asks a quieter question: what do we have on him, and if we don’t yet, how soon can we obtain it?

You do not know what debts sit behind a man’s “courage”. You do not know what photographs exist in someone else’s drawer. You do not know what messages were sent on a night he now calls a smear campaign. You do not know what favours were done in the early days, when he needed a foothold and the gatekeepers offered “help.” You do not know what silence was purchased before the first promise was ever made to you. The longer a figure has been around, the more doors he has walked through, the more dinners he has attended, the more donors he has tolerated, the more aides he has trusted, the more likely it is that the file is thick. Humans are messy predators, and their institutions hoard mess.

This is one reason nothing much changes, whoever is elected, and it has less to do with ideology than with leverage. The public watches campaigns like prizefights and expects the winner to emerge free, intact, and sovereign. The winner often emerges indebted, watched, and managed. He can rage at the machine while the machine holds the warranty. He can deliver speeches that sound like revolution while quietly making appointments that are simply continuity in a different costume. He can pick fights that energise the base while avoiding the fights that trigger consequences. He can perform defiance in the safe lanes and call it leadership. From my burrow, it looks like a dog on a long leash, barking at the horizon, convinced it is choosing its direction.

Kompromat Governance has a house style. It loves euphemism because euphemism is the velvet glove that keeps a hand from feeling like a fist. It loves procedure, because procedure is how you bury moral questions under administrative ones. It loves “internal reviews” and “lessons learned” and “moving forward,” those antiseptic phrases that make a crime sound like an HR training module. It loves to reduce the human to the logistical, because logistics can be optimised and humans can scream. It loves to turn the ugliest realities into “issues” that can be “managed.” Listen again to Fortescue, and you can hear that management tone. He isn’t confessing a sin; he’s describing a technique.

There’s a final trick that makes the saviour story even more dangerous. The crowd invests so much emotional capital in the hero that it becomes reluctant to see his constraints. Seeing them feels like betrayal, and betrayal feels like despair. Kompromat Governance exploits that tenderness. It doesn’t even need to destroy the hero. It can simply domesticate him. It can allow him enough wins to keep the believers loyal, while ensuring the deeper structures remain undisturbed. It can let him shout about villains while keeping him away from vaults. It can encourage him to pick symbolic battles, and then use those battles as proof that he is fighting, while the real lines of control are kept offstage.

So if you’re going to cheer, cheer with your eyes open. Enjoy the theatre and keep one ear tuned to the corridor. Ask the unromantic questions that spoil the mood, because moods are governable and questions are harder to manage. Who funds him? Who staffs him? Who writes his policy? Who controls his information? Who can leak on him? Who can prosecute around him? Who can ruin his friends? Who can ruin his family? Who can make him spend his time on distractions? Who can buy his attention with “help”? The saviour figure is not necessarily false from the very beginning. He is simply another weak human in an ecosystem designed to convert human weakness into institutional control, and ecosystems eat humans the way foxes eat rabbits, patiently, by waiting for the moment they stumble.

Under the shed, where all politics looks like foot traffic and spilled secrets, the conclusion is simple: brownie points are a cheap price to sell the soul of a polity, yet this is exactly how it is done, one favor at a time, one secret at a time, one corridor at a time, while the public stares at the latest file-dump like pilgrims waiting for a miracle from a photocopier.

