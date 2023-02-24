Share this postIf the Warmongers Get Their Way, Most People Are Doomed; But at Least the Bitcoin Is Safemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIf the Warmongers Get Their Way, Most People Are Doomed; But at Least the Bitcoin Is SafeHopefully the Aliens Will Save Us From OurselvesMathew AldredFeb 24, 2023∙ Paid8Share this postIf the Warmongers Get Their Way, Most People Are Doomed; But at Least the Bitcoin Is Safemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in