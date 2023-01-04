Share this postIf I Were an Athlete, I Would Avoid Anything That Could Give Me Myocarditismathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIf I Were an Athlete, I Would Avoid Anything That Could Give Me MyocarditisEven if It Was MandatedMathew AldredJan 04, 2023∙ Paid12Share this postIf I Were an Athlete, I Would Avoid Anything That Could Give Me Myocarditismathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in