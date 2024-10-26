From Western legacy media:

Guy Zaken, Mizrahi’s friend and co-driver of the bulldozer, provided further insight into their experience in Gaza. “We saw very, very, very difficult things,” Zaken told CNN. “Things that are difficult to accept.” The former soldier has spoken publicly about the psychological trauma endured by Israeli troops in Gaza. In a testimony to the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in June, Zaken said that on many occasions, soldiers had to “run over terrorists, dead and alive, in the hundreds.” “Everything squirts out,” he added. Zaken says he can no longer eat meat, as it reminds him of the gruesome scenes he witnessed from his bulldozer in Gaza, and struggles to sleep at night, the sound of explosions ringing in his head. “When you see a lot of meat outside, and blood… both ours and theirs (Hamas), then it really affects you when you eat,” he told CNN, referring to bodies as “meat.”

He agreed to fight for the extremist and genocidal Israeli Zionists, but you should feel sorry for him that he is now traumatised and suicidal because of what he and his brothers in arms have done to thousands of innocents who he describes as terrorists.

Meanwhile, the children who are still alive are sitting in the rubble wondering what they did to deserve hell on earth.

Sorry, wrong photograph, that’s innocent Jewish children in a Warsaw ghetto street circa 1940. Here’s the Gazan children, circa 2024 (those still alive, hopefully):

If you want to know what ‘trauma’ these human beings may be suffering right now, listen to Dr Maté on the Theo Von podcast - particularly from about 1 hour in:

Gabor Maté himself survived the Holocaust as a child.

And next time your favourite Israeli Zionist military-industrial complex backed public intellectual pontificates about the conflict, ask yourself how much time they have devoted to exposing the horrors inflicted on thousands of innocents.

