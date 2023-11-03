ICAN Fights Against PREP Act

Share this postICAN Fights Against PREP Actmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchICAN Fights Against PREP ActICAN’s major lawsuit to strike down unconstitutional provisions of the PREP Act granting vaccine makers immunity from liability for injuries and deaths, and the ‘nonsense’ injury compensation program.Mathew AldredNov 03, 2023∙ Paid6Share this postICAN Fights Against PREP Actmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred