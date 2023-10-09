Share this postIbram X. Kendi, Antiracism, and Virtue Signalling Maniamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherIbram X. Kendi, Antiracism, and Virtue Signalling ManiaProfessor Loury: "It reveals the superficiality of the virtue signalling mania that ensued after George Floyd got killed... This is The Wizard of Oz behind the curtain that's been revealed."Mathew AldredOct 09, 2023∙ Paid13Share this postIbram X. Kendi, Antiracism, and Virtue Signalling Maniamathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in