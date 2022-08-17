Share this postI Will Fight To Stay On YouTube; I Refuse the New Normal Digital Panopticonmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI Will Fight To Stay On YouTube; I Refuse the New Normal Digital PanopticonYouTube Fact Checkers Were Wrong, Again.Mathew AldredAug 17, 2022∙ Paid16Share this postI Will Fight To Stay On YouTube; I Refuse the New Normal Digital Panopticonmathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in