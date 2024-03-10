Share this postI hope the 12 year old has studied the HPV vaccine and knows the potential side effects...mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherI hope the 12 year old has studied the HPV vaccine and knows the potential side effects...It reminds me of the "consent" people gave to the modRNA gene therapy.Mathew AldredMar 10, 2024∙ Paid23Share this postI hope the 12 year old has studied the HPV vaccine and knows the potential side effects...mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther2ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in