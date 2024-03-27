Share this postH.R. 7733, the Identifying Potential Terrorist at the Border Act of 2024mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherH.R. 7733, the Identifying Potential Terrorist at the Border Act of 2024Why wasn't this always the law?Mathew AldredMar 27, 2024∙ Paid6Share this postH.R. 7733, the Identifying Potential Terrorist at the Border Act of 2024mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in