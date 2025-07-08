We are delighted to consider the Honourable President Donald J. Trump — the biggest and greatest commander-in-chief to champion peace by orchestrating record-shattering arms deals across the Middle East, cheerleading the Saudi-led slaughter in Yemen, and redefining diplomatic restraint through the drone assassination of Iran’s top general, Qasem Soleimani, followed most recently by the bombing of Iran at Israel’s urging.

This naturally upholds the proud tradition of American peacemaking, as exemplified by Nobel Prize laureate President Drone Strike Obama — whose legacy taught us that true peace is best pursued by remote-controlled missiles, indefinite detentions, and tidy press briefings about ‘surgical’ civilian casualties. The Committee remains inspired by leaders who show that you can spread American conflict-management wisdom and democratic values across multiple continents, one precision strike at a time.

But more importantly, we wish to honour Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We are, naturally, thrilled to receive this nomination from a statesman whose unwavering commitment to peace has been demonstrated through decades of precision bombing campaigns, the creative deployment of white phosphorus in densely populated areas, and the strategic starvation of entire civilian populations under blockade.

The Committee recognizes the Prime Minister’s bold contributions to regional harmony, including his innovative approach to settlements — by simply building them anywhere, all the time, he has heroically solved the nuisance of disputed territories.

We are equally impressed by his tireless efforts to modernize conflict management through cutting-edge predictive AI and biometric surveillance, ensuring entire communities can enjoy the daily thrill of constant monitoring, random detentions, checkpoint humiliation, credible reports of sexual abuse and humiliation in detention, and stress-position sleepovers in military facilities.

His domestic governance stands out as a master class in peacetime innovation: a seamless blend of corruption trials, intimidation of journalists, harassment of human rights groups, and the uncanny ability to launch a convenient airstrike whenever headlines get uncomfortably close to the truth.

Furthermore, the Committee applauds his vigorous global outreach — exporting top-tier spyware to regimes with a healthy appetite for torture and repression, thereby spreading the gospel of technological peace enforcement to every corner that requests it (and a few that didn’t).

In conclusion, we believe Prime Minister Netanyahu’s record — indiscriminate bombing, extrajudicial assassinations, systemic torture, arms trafficking to genocidal regimes, and AI-powered biometric apartheid — represents the absolute cutting edge of conflict transformation into marketable ‘peace.’

The Committee is therefore pleased to announce its exploration of a new ‘Preemptive Peace Prize’ category for leaders who demonstrate that, with enough spin and well-timed photo-ops, you can rebrand perpetual violence as visionary statesmanship.

Congratulations to Prime Minister Netanyahu — and to his junior partner in Zionism, President Trump — for showing us all that when it comes to peace, sometimes you just have to bomb first, normalize later, and leave the rest to history’s forgiving pen.