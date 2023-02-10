Share this postHow To Maintain Optimal Vitamin D Levels in The Northern Hemispheremathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHow To Maintain Optimal Vitamin D Levels in The Northern HemisphereNot Medical Advice (And Don't Blame Me If You Turn Blue)Mathew AldredFeb 10, 2023∙ Paid14Share this postHow To Maintain Optimal Vitamin D Levels in The Northern Hemispheremathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in