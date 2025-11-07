I’m still on pause, but I didn’t want you to miss this new paper from a major journal:

Put simply, this study shows that mRNA COVID shots can trigger a genuine autoimmune reaction — not simply an inflammatory flare or cytokine storm, for example — directed against the heart (and potentially other organs).

The researchers found a piece of the vaccine-made Spike protein that looks very similar to a protein in heart cells. In some people, the immune system gets “trained” to attack the Spike — but because of this similarity, some of those T-cells also attack the heart. The team proved this by showing that T-cells from patients with post-vaccine myocarditis reacted to both the Spike fragment and the matching heart protein, and then showed the same fragment could cause myocarditis in mice. They also discovered that the vaccine’s ability to spread throughout the body helps imprint those T-cells with a “homing signal” that directs them to the heart, where they do damage.

It was inevitable that, after forcing hundreds of millions to take this technology, mainstream researchers would eventually be permitted to acknowledge — and publish — the underlying biological mechanism. The triad is now undeniable: molecular mimicry + immune priming + organ-specific homing. This study shows the reaction isn’t random at all, but a predictable immune mis-targeting event. And this is not just about the COVID shots — it exposes another platform-level flaw in mRNA design: if an mRNA product spreads systemically and produces a protein that resembles any human tissue, it can train the immune system to attack that tissue.

So, will they stop pushing the shots now?