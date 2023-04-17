Share this postDefund the CBC, so People Can Use the Money to Pay Substackers (If They Choose)mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDefund the CBC, so People Can Use the Money to Pay Substackers (If They Choose)And Where Did All the $1,400,000,000 per Year Go at the CBC? Mathew AldredApr 17, 2023∙ Paid10Share this postDefund the CBC, so People Can Use the Money to Pay Substackers (If They Choose)mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther5ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in