Poilievre is losing the plot, and Trump knows it:

How did we get to the point where Poilievre, a “libertarian populist conservative”, can’t work with the populist President?

How did this happen?

How is it that, after nine years of the Trudeau government—marked by scandals, corruption, human rights abuses, and economic mismanagement so severe that millions of young Canadians have lost hope of ever owning a home while food bank reliance has reached record levels—an unelected globalist banker is polling nearly as strongly in the upcoming election as the one candidate whose sole mission was to defeat the Liberals? From the SNC-Lavalin affair to the invocation of the Emergencies Act against peaceful protesters, Trudeau’s tenure has been a case study in government overreach and fiscal irresponsibility, to say the least. Yet, instead of a decisive shift away from his leadership, Canadians now face even more of the Midwitocratic paradigm with an unelected technocrat standing a real chance at victory. How did we get here?

Opinion from Angus Reid Institute:

Trudeau’s departure, and Canada-U.S. relations, have had an outsized effect on the rapidly shifting voter intention picture that the country has seen since the calendar turned to 2025. The Liberals under Trudeau had sunk to quite possibly their lowest ever support – 16 per cent – last New Year’s Eve. A week later, Trudeau announced his intention to resign. Vote intention for the party bounced back during the Liberal leadership race to replace the outgoing PM and has continued an upward trend. With Carney in place at the helm, the Liberals’ ascension has taken them past the rival Conservative Party for the first time since 2022. Currently, 42 per cent of Canadians say they would support the Liberals if an election was held today – the highest support for the Liberals has been since September 2016. Fewer than two-in-five (37%) would support the Conservatives, representing a five-point advantage for the incumbents.

Trump’s aggressive posturing towards Canada should be Poilievre’s chance to show that he is not just Liberal-Lite. He should position himself as the only one who can make a deal with his fellow populist leader in America. He should position himself as the one who can make Canada Great Again after 9 years of decay by working in partnership with MAGA.

The liberals are blaming the state of Canada after 9 years of their rule on “Orangeman Bad”:

Poilievre needs to counter this, not ally himself with this madness.

For all his rhetoric about “freedom” and “common sense”—and a whole lot of apple-eating— when you dig into his actual policy proposals or at least his media soundbites, the differences between Poilievre and the Liberals aren’t as stark as you’d expect, given the scale of Trudeau’s failures. This is the real danger: if Poilievre is just a more competent administrator of the same system, he risks creating apathy rather than momentum. Trudeau's failures should be driving a political revolution—but instead, Poilievre is running a “safe” campaign that lacks the kind of radical change voters are looking for. If voters don’t believe Poilievre will fundamentally change the system, they won’t be excited about him, and turnout will drop. This could be why his lead is shrinking in the Polymarket data.

So, what do you think? Is it possible that Poilievre isn’t seen as disruptive enough? If Trudeau’s catastrophic record isn’t enough to guarantee a Conservative landslide, then maybe the real issue is that Poilievre isn’t giving voters a reason to believe he’d do anything truly different.

I’m torn. Despite his neo-Con support of the killing of hundreds of thousands in Ukraine and his lack of leadership to help save tens of thousands of kids in Gaza, he is still the only candidate who has a chance of winning who has come out against vaccine mandates. However, if Poilievre doesn’t do something very different to the Liberals in this next month, he will lose, and then everyone who doesn’t want a toxic substance injected into them will lose too. And that thing may be finding a way to get on Trump’s radar. At this point, I’m not sure Trump knows that Canada has an opposition leader.

