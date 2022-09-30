Share this postHow Is It Possible That The Majority of Canadians Are Struggling to Eat?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHow Is It Possible That The Majority of Canadians Are Struggling to Eat?Give Them Cake, or Crickets!Mathew AldredSep 30, 2022∙ Paid12Share this postHow Is It Possible That The Majority of Canadians Are Struggling to Eat?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther4ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in