“How Did the Studio Get Into This Mess?” the Cultural Establishment Asks.



They needn’t worry. Disney is far too big to fail—even as it bungles everything it touches.

The New York Times called the new Snow White “a new low for cultural desecration.” The Guardian found it “exhaustingly awful,” and The Independent labelled it “lazy and visually repellent.”

Creatively, Disney is in free fall. Instead of tapping into the vast pool of talented, unemployed writers—hundreds of whom are hungry to craft original stories—it exhumed its IP graveyard and reanimated old classics with the lifeless energy of a TikTok parody. But does it even matter? It doesn’t have to be good.

Once a corporation becomes a cultural monopoly, quality becomes optional. With near-limitless capital and brand saturation, Disney no longer needs to create—it only needs to possess. This is late-stage capitalism meets post-creativity: a content machine running on inertia, long after the art has died.

Disney no longer operates as a creative studio. It’s an asset manager cosplaying as a storyteller. The endless recycling of legacy IP isn’t a misstep or a creative slump—it is the business model. Strip-mine nostalgia, slap on a modern twist, extract what value remains, and move on.

The new Snow White stirred controversy before anyone even saw it—mostly because of its casting, which many viewed as a bizarre mockery of the studio’s foundational myth. This isn’t just a remake; it’s a desecration of Disney’s origin story. The 1937 Snow White was the cornerstone of the empire—not just a film, but an artistic and technological triumph. So what happens when you recast the character “with skin as white as snow” with a brown-skinned actress? You’ve created not a fresh take but a parody of your own mythology. The clue, as they say, is in the title.

But let’s not pretend this is just about casting. It’s about a myth-making machine that has lost the plot. Disney isn’t merely a media company—it’s America’s secular church, the high temple of childhood, storytelling, and dreams. And when the temple begins mocking its own scripture, the faithful start to wonder if the gods have gone mad.

Yet the empire doesn’t fall. It doesn’t need to win hearts—it already owns the land. Incompetence won’t kill it. Institutions this large don’t collapse in fire—they rot quietly, dragging the culture down with them.

