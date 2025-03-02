Volodymyr Zelensky now joins the pantheon of perfectly polished puppets—the Greta Thunberg School of Photo-Op Prophets—handcrafted by the self-appointed intellectual betters who decide which figureheads are “acceptable messiahs” for the masses. Move over, climate Wunderkind Greta with her furious stares and her pampered, globe-trotting eco-lectures. Zelensky’s here with a glitzy Vogue spread, sparkling red-carpet cameos, and the kind of lofty moral aura that apparently immunizes him from basic scrutiny. Because, obviously, he’s “saving democracy.”

Except this self-anointed “Wartime Churchill” is acting a little too Third Reich for comfort. Spoiler alert: jailing rivals, banning opposition parties, shuttering independent media, beating priests, and spouting endless “How dare you question me?” rants doesn’t quite scream “freedom” to anyone paying attention.

British leaders during WWII at least had enough decency to unite all major parties in a coalition. Zelensky? Nah. Why share power when you can just knock the opposition out cold? The second-largest political party in parliament, OPFL, was disbanded faster than you can say “banana republic,” and smaller ones vanished overnight. When the West calls this fiasco the “last stand of freedom,” are they being ironic—or just drunk on their own propaganda?

No elections allowed—because that’s exactly how you show the world you’re super duper democratic. Political opponents in prison—handily rebranded as “threats to our democracy.” Independent media crushed—naturally, since someone has to believe Greta Zelesnky is a real statesman (thanks, Vogue!). And priests beaten and churches seized—because obviously, they must be clandestine Russian agents (or so the official story goes). And that’s just the appetizer.

But hey, the CIA’s had its fingers in this pie for ages, especially after the 2014 Maidan coup—a staged color revolution financed by Washington and orchestrated by the usual suspects (Nuland, McCain, pick your hawk). Big intelligence agencies don’t relinquish territory once they’ve got their claws in, so out came the comedic actor Zelensky, carefully polished into a heroic brand, courtesy of clandestine marketing. Because if you can sell a chatty teenager as the Mother Earth Messiah, selling a stand-up comic as the Savior of Democracy is peanuts.

And if you still believe this entire fiasco is about “defending democracy,” I’ve got a brand-new, CIA-approved “Orthodox Church of Ukraine” to sell you—one that conveniently ousts the actual Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Nothing is sacred when the intelligence apparatus decides to create a new, squeaky-clean, propaganda-friendly religion to solidify its hold. We’re rewriting entire faiths now, folks. Isn’t that what the Nazis tried to do with their “Reich Church”? In 21st-century Ukraine, it’s apparently called “progress.”

Of course, Zelensky’s front-and-center, busily branding himself as a star on the world stage, with talking points to the tune of: “I’m Jewish! (Did I mention that? Because if you criticize me, that’s antisemitic!)” Meanwhile, some of the local military battalions have more Nazi-like emblems than a 1939 German parade, but hush, hush—let’s not talk about that. Let’s keep pumping arms into the region, courtesy of NATO, because who cares if it’s fueling war profiteers, empowering violent ultranationalists, or sustaining a conflict that grinds countless Ukrainians into dust?

And then there’s Soros, so reliable in his consistency: from WWII fiascos to the modern era, always in the mix with color revolutions. Because nothing says you’re on the “right side of history” like receiving endorsements from an oligarch who once had a suspiciously cozy arrangement in Nazi-occupied territory. Zelensky, apparently, sees him as a shining role model. The fact that these so-called “freedom fighters” from Azov and Right Sector love their swastika-adjacent symbols is brushed aside, as long as they kill Russians, right?

So hail Saint Zelensky, the comedic champion of centralized power, CIA meddling, NATO expansions, and an unending death grind for the unfortunate souls who call Ukraine home. A perfect show for the war profiteers, intelligence hacks, and opportunist politicos: everyone profits—except the people forced into the crossfire. But if you dare question their motives or raise even a hint of skepticism, prepare for the battle cry of the Greta Class: “HOW DARE YOU!”

Share

Further reading:

Share