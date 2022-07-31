Share this postHow Can Democrats Persuade Voters They're Not a Party of Rich Elite$?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHow Can Democrats Persuade Voters They're Not a Party of Rich Elite$?Do What All The Elite$ Do, Every Election: Lie. Duh!Mathew AldredJul 31, 2022∙ Paid11Share this postHow Can Democrats Persuade Voters They're Not a Party of Rich Elite$?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther7ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in