This nasty little man wants to use US Homeland Security and NATO against anyone who calls out his lies and toxic jabs:

Do you notice how somehow the stories always get back to the military-industrial complex (MIC) and state violence? First, the MIC was involved in engineering the virus, with Hotez. Then they were involved in the cognitive warfare preparations. Then they produced the engineered viruses’ toxic ‘antidote’, which not only didn’t work and killed goodness knows how many people, but they knew it was toxic and wouldn’t work. Then they used psyops against the people to ‘nudge’ them to take the jabs, and to censor anyone who dared challenge them. Now they want to use the MIC to get even more aggressive with the truth seekers, who they ironically call the ‘aggressors’.

Normally, I don’t wish evil on anyone; but I hope Hotez has taken all his COVID boosters, and every jab this baby doctor designs for babies (I just shuddered, by the way).

Share

Further reading: