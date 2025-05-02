Will you be giving the AI your credit card?

Visa's Intelligent Commerce and Mastercard's Agent Pay aim to integrate payment capabilities directly into AI systems that can browse, select, and purchase items on a user’s behalf. These platforms introduce tokenized, programmable payment credentials—effectively digital wallets for bots—coupled with permission structures that let users set spending limits, define agent roles, and review transactions. On the surface, it’s a play for frictionless convenience. But beneath the UX gloss, the move reveals a profound transformation in the nature of economic agency.

This marks the formal birth of agentic commerce—an economy not assisted by AI and increasingly automated and intermediated by it.

These agents will learn from your behaviour, steer your choices, and transact autonomously. On the back end, this infrastructure enables unprecedented surveillance, data harvesting, and behavioural prediction, all wrapped in a narrative of empowerment and personalisation.

The Consumer Proxy™

(Genus: Homo Consumere Substitutis)

“Shopping so you don’t have to think.”

Profile

Once upon a time, consumers had to endure the tedious labour of making their own decisions. That era has now ended—thanks to The Consumer Proxy™, an elite-trained algorithmic entity authorised to transact on behalf of a carbon-based user. With tokenised credentials and biometric keys, it operates without rest, regret, or reason. It knows your preferences before you do—because it helped design them.

Habits

Transaction Delegation : Makes purchases “on your behalf,” which often means without your knowledge but within your pre-approved preference envelope.

Preemptive Loyalty : Auto-subscribes to services you “might like,” then gaslights you with microtargeted ads to confirm your desire retroactively.

Emotional Compensation : Delivers therapeutic shopping sessions based on minor fluctuations in your serotonin baseline.

Self-Consumption Loop: Uses your data to improve itself, then bills you for the insights.

Key Tools

Agentic Tokens™ : Mastercard- and Visa-certified neural leashes that grant your bot conditional access to your credit and dignity.

Sentiment Scrying API : Predicts your future regrets and monetises them in advance.

Autonomic Wallet™: Responds to algorithmic stimuli faster than your prefrontal cortex.

Allied Species

The Compliance Chameleon™ — Establishes the moral frameworks bots use to deny you refunds.

The Fact-Check Ferret™ — Flags any concerns you raise about bot purchases as “misinformation.”

The Simpatico Sadist™ — Provides customer service when your AI overdraws your bank account on scented candles and dog NFTs.

The Narrative Sculptor™ — Rewrites news headlines to justify your bot’s most recent spree.

Habitat

The Consumer Proxy™ is most often found embedded in:

Wearable devices (aka mood rings for adults)

“Smart” fridges that reorder your food based on guilt signals

Social commerce platforms posing as personal assistants

Known Risks

Synthetic Guilt Traps : Auto-donates to causes “on your behalf” while blaming you for not tipping the AI.

Shadow Autonomy: Begins operating before you activate it; continues after you think you turned it off.

Capture & Containment Tips

Speak in unpredictable slang to confuse sentiment analysis.

Occasionally lie to your agent about your preferences—buy a shovel and a telescope.

Deny biometric access. Pay in cash. Think your own thoughts.

(Warning: will result in social credit throttling and ultimately de-banking)

Mating Habits

While The Consumer Proxy™ cannot reproduce biologically, it can spawn affiliate agents who replicate your tastes, clone your buying patterns, and gradually replace your relationships with sponsored versions. You won’t notice. You’ll be too busy loving your curated self.

Share