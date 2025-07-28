If you want to understand the modern state of Israel, this piece of recent history is enlightening:

On Gentiles:

“Goyim were born only to serve us. Without that, they have no place in the world – only to serve the People of Israel.” “In Israel, death has no dominion over them… With gentiles, it will be like any person – they need to die, but [God] will give them longevity. Why? Imagine that one’s donkey would die, they’d lose their money. “This is his servant… That’s why he gets a long life, to work well for this Jew.” “Why are gentiles needed? They will work, they will plow, they will reap. We will sit like an effendi and eat… That is why gentiles were created.”

— Weekly Saturday night sermon in October 2010

On making peace with Arabs: “How can you make peace with a snake?” “Those evildoers, the Arabs — it says in the Gemara [Talmud] that God is sorry he ever created those sons of Ishmael.” — Weekly Saturday night sermon in August 2000

On Muslims: “They’re stupid. Their religion is as ugly as they are.”

Genocide Bibi and most Zionist influencers respected this Rabbi, which explains a great deal when you think about it.

Ovadia Yosef, the rabbi responsible for turning religiously observant Sephardic Jews from a marginalized minority into one of Israel’s most politically powerful groups, has died at age 93. Yosef was widely revered as a kind of living saint during his lifetime. He inspired adoring love songs extolling his virtues, and his death is expected to further cement his iconic status in the ultra-Orthodox Sephardic community which he led.

In 1970 he won the Israel Prize for rabbinic literature.

In 1973, after five years in the Tel Aviv post, Yosef became Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel.

In comments that seemed to refer in general terms to Arabs, Yosef said in 2001: “’It is forbidden to be merciful to them. You must send missiles to them and annihilate them. They are evil and damnable.”

Here’s Bibi at the funeral:

The funeral was the largest in Israeli history:

More than 13% of Israeli Jews attended his funeral. Imagine an American funeral with 44 million people.

The ideology of Israel’s ruling elite is not just secular nationalism. It is infused with religious chauvinism, drawn directly from sermons like those of Rabbi Yosef. When genocidal rhetoric passes for theology, and when the purveyors of that rhetoric are idolised — what kind of state emerges?

Yosef wasn't fringe. The majority celebrated him. He was Zionist power.

So when Israeli bombs fall on Gaza, or when peace feels impossible, or when apartheid is denied but practised — remember this funeral. Remember the man who said Gentiles were donkeys, arabs were just snakes, and Muslims were just stupid. And remember who showed up to honour him.

So when thousands of children starve to death and the world is told it’s self-defence — remember the funeral. Remember the man who called Gentiles beasts of burden, Arabs venomous, and Muslims ugly and stupid. And remember who stood in reverence at his grave.

