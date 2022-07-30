Share this postHistory Taught the Elite$ That “Common Good” and “Emergency” Propaganda Produces Unquestioning Compliance and Denial of Evidence Years After Tyrannical Rulemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHistory Taught the Elite$ That “Common Good” and “Emergency” Propaganda Produces Unquestioning Compliance and Denial of Evidence Years After Tyrannical RuleBut Will the Plebs Ever Learn From History? Dissidents, We Have Work to Do!Mathew AldredJul 30, 2022∙ Paid13Share this postHistory Taught the Elite$ That “Common Good” and “Emergency” Propaganda Produces Unquestioning Compliance and Denial of Evidence Years After Tyrannical Rulemathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther8ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in