And so the world turns away from the Epstein Files, and looks to the dark skies:

US President Donald Trump says he will direct US agencies, including the defence department, to “begin the process of identifying and releasing” government files on aliens and extraterrestrial life. Trump made the declaration in a post on Truth Social, after he accused Barack Obama earlier in the day of revealing classified information when the former president said “aliens are real” on a podcast last week. “He’s not supposed to be doing that,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding: “He made a big mistake.”

When the public starts understanding how to type the right words into the DOJ Epstein Files database, the handlers reach for a brighter object to dangle over the meadow. Look up, citizens. Glowing things. Unfathomable mysteries. National security. A fresh bucket, loudly shaken, while the old bucket with the fingerprints and the airline catering receipts is quietly kicked under the table. If you think this is too cynical, consider how perfectly the timing works: one cabinet full of even more redacted emails and blurry videos is promised with patriotic fanfare, the other remains a swamp of names, favours, protections, and institutional throat-clearing. The modern deep state does not resolve scandals; it reassigns attention.

But, of course, we now have the delicious wrinkle that makes satire almost unnecessary. The Epstein constellation already intersects with the exact themes the alien-industrial entertainment complex loves to monetise: antigravity, exotic research, strange money, strange access, and the Military Industrial Complex humming in the background like an unmarked van at the edge of the woods. So even if one pretends the Epstein material is merely a sordid human story of leverage and appetite, it still sits uncomfortably close to the kinds of programs that get buried beneath classification stamps and euphemisms. Which means the “Alien Files” are doing double-duty: they can distract from Epstein while also laundering certain research threads into a safer, more marketable myth. Aliens are fun (until they are not). Human evil is too close to home.

Perhaps these new Alien Files will be the usual slop ladled out to the public by the Aerospace Liaison for Information & Behavioural Influence (ALIBI). Whenever something inconvenient crawls out of government folders about islands, flight logs, and “social calendars,” ALIBI advises deploying a tasteful luminous object at thirty thousand feet, preferably one that only resolves on cameras manufactured from wartime potatoes and existential dread.

Perhaps it will be a curated handful of genuine anomalies whose context is carefully removed, the informational equivalent of beef jerky sold in single strips at gas stations. Or perhaps, as the more carnival-minded among you insist, it will finally confirm that Epstein and the rest of the Epstein Class are indeed lizard people, and that their major contribution to civilisation has been cultivating a taste for beef jerky, pizza, and grape soda while managing global affairs with moist, blinking patience. I am told their preferred habitat is the fundraising dinner, and their natural predator is sunlight.

I, T.W. Burrows, can contribute a data point here, because unlike the panellists and podcast aesthetes, I have actual field experience with luminous intrusions. My own abduction occurred over a clover patch behind a certain shed. There was a hum, a light, and a hovering metallic lentil with the emotional affect of a medical device. I woke the next morning with a brain that had been crenulated into superior function, as if someone had run a cosmic fork along my cortex to increase surface area for scepticism. No one offered me a book deal. No one produced a tasteful documentary. The Pentagon did not suggest I had been frightened by “normal activity.” They did not invite me to a hearing. They did not send a therapist to explain that rabbits sometimes confuse transcendence with weather.

Two years ago, the respectable mouthpieces told everyone there was no proof of anything, and that what people experienced was essentially atmospheric vibes. Weather balloons, normal activity, the usual condescending lullaby. Now the Emperor has announced he will release the Alien Files, as if he personally keeps them in a drawer next to the family photos and the emergency ketchup. You must admire the tonal shift. The same institutions that treated witnesses like eccentrics have discovered “tremendous interest,” which is bureaucratic language for “the audience is restless.”

This is where the theatre thickens, because the announcement arrives with the scent of a marketing tie-in. I hear Spielberg has requested a little free advertising for his June Disclosure Day movie, which is exactly the sort of sentence that should make a citizen sit upright. Imagine the phone call, solemn as a funeral. Mr President, if you could just instruct the Secretary of War to rummage the alien drawer before the trailer drops, it would be tremendous for opening weekend. America deserves the truth, preferably in Dolby Atmos. Disclosure, brought to you by popcorn and a limited-edition commemorative cup.

So what do we get? We get drip-fed mystery. A few redacted pages. Another grainy clip. An adjective blacked out like a priest covering a scandal. Enough ambiguity to keep the public arguing. Enough novelty to drown out whatever names remain inconvenient in the other file stack. That is the genius of controlled revelation: it gives the sensation of transparency while preserving the architecture of secrecy. It scratches the itch without curing the rash.

There are genuine anomalies in the sky; they deserve sober study and open data. Some are benevolent (like my brain crenulation, I think), and some involve strange tastes. The tragedy of our moment is that everything gets fed into the same narrative furnace and sold back as a serialised experience. An orb becomes a brand asset. A scandal becomes a talking point. A nation becomes an audience.

As for the reptilian theory, I offer this as a humble, abducted lagomorph with a brain upgraded beyond polite denial. I cannot confirm lizard people. I can confirm that powerful humans already behave with sufficient coldness, appetite, and group loyalty to make the metaphor feel efficient. Whether they possess scales is, in practical terms, less important than the fact that they possess leverage. The lizard story is fun (if you enjoy horror). The human story is indicting. One gets you a summer blockbuster. The other gets you subpoenas.

Until further notice, I will remain under this shed, monitoring the sky, the press releases, and the snack aisle. If the Alien Files arrive with a side of grape soda, you will be the first to know, unless they come for me again, in which case I will be briefly unavailable while my cortex is re-crenulated and my memories are filed under “highly complex but interesting and important matters.”

