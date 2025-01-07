As I’ve said before, Midwitocracy is a cult, and its “therapists” are desperate to be its high priests, it seems. From the Royal College of Speech Therapists (no, this is not one of my satires):

On 5 August, during a period of heightened racial tension and violence in the UK, it came to light that our Chief Executive’s X (formerly Twitter) personal account was following far–right activist Tommy Robinson.

Summary of findings from the Independent Investigation The CEO’s personal account was following Tommy Robinson on X. With the information and data available, it was not technically possible to determine exactly how, why, or when the follow occurred, but on the balance of probabilities it was deemed that this was an accidental follow (as opposed to a hack) of which the CEO was unaware. Our response to the incident was slower than it should have been, both in initiating an investigation and communicating with members, staff, and the public. We should have immediately initiated and followed our member complaints procedure following receipt of the Anti-Racism Action Collective’s letter. Our responses to the incident lacked objectivity, empathy, and compassion, and failed to align with the values of the organisation. Board recommendations The findings have been accepted by the board who have recommended the following actions: Direct communications The RCSLT should issue an official statement to members setting out the investigation process, together with a summary of the investigator’s findings and how the RCSLT will learn from them. Our CEO should also issue a personal apology for his actions.

RCSLT Staff need to receive a response to their concerns about the incident and our subsequent response

RCSLT to issue a comprehensive written response to address the concerns raised in the open letter, accompanied by an invitation for an in person, discussion.

In cults, members are forbidden from reading, listening to, or even thinking about “apostate teachings”. The rationale is clear: exposure to dissenting ideas might cause members to start asking uncomfortable questions, to doubt, or—worst of all—to think independently. This mirrors what we see in the RCSLT affair. The mere fact that the CEO's account followed Tommy Robinson, regardless of intent, was treated as a transgression severe enough to warrant a five-month investigation, formal apologies, and a slate of “reforms.”

This isn’t just about an accidental follow; it’s about what the follow symbolized in the eyes of the ideological enforcers. It represented a crack in the wall, a breach in the collective mind-prison where certain individuals, ideas, and questions are meant to remain entirely out of sight and mind.

But democracy, unlike a cult, thrives on openness, discussion, and the free exchange of ideas—even those considered repugnant or distasteful by the majority. If leaders in institutions cannot even accidentally glance at controversial figures without risking career-ending investigations, how can they freely engage with complex societal problems?

The RCSLT’s extended investigation and struggle session were not about finding the truth; it’s performative behaviour typical of historical purges in authoritarian regimes. In Maoist China, for example, a stray comment or association could mark someone as ideologically impure, leading to public humiliation and forced confessions. Today, in professional institutions captured by ideological orthodoxies, the rituals may be less violent but no less coercive: investigations, open letters, forced apologies, and declarations of renewed faith in institutional values.

This dynamic fosters an atmosphere of fear and self-censorship. Leaders will avoid engaging with certain topics, platforms, or figures—not because they personally support or oppose them, but because the risk of guilt by association is too great. Over time, such environments breed not courageous leadership but cowardice, dishonesty, and conformity. And so the Midwitocracy grows.

Anyone for some “speech therapy”?

