Share this postHeart Attacks at Record Levels, But No Mention of the Jabs?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHeart Attacks at Record Levels, But No Mention of the Jabs?Lockdown policies were terrible, but is this the only reason for heart attacks?Mathew AldredAug 16, 2023∙ Paid14Share this postHeart Attacks at Record Levels, But No Mention of the Jabs?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in