Share this postHealth Canada Funded By Big Pharma Was a Problem Before 2020, But Not So Much Now!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHealth Canada Funded By Big Pharma Was a Problem Before 2020, But Not So Much Now!Something Very Strange Happened to the Media in 2020Mathew AldredJul 12, 2022∙ Paid14Share this postHealth Canada Funded By Big Pharma Was a Problem Before 2020, But Not So Much Now!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in