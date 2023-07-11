He Shouldn't Have Just Come From That Meeting...

Share this postHe Shouldn't Have Just Come From That Meeting...mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchHe Shouldn't Have Just Come From That Meeting...(Whitehouse spokesperson grins nervously whilst talking about a war that has killed hundreds of thousands)Mathew AldredJul 11, 2023∙ Paid8Share this postHe Shouldn't Have Just Come From That Meeting...mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred