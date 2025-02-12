UK PM Starmer takes an HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) test with a representative from the Terrence Higgins Trust (a homosexual who died of AIDs in 1982). He is concerned that there is a lot of it going around and wants everyone in the UK to follow his example:

Do you think you could have HIV? Scientists agree that you cannot become infected with HIV through ordinary day-to-day contact, such as kissing, hugging, shaking hands, or sharing personal items, food, or water. It is possible to contract HIV at birth from an infected mother, but who is most at risk? The following groups are most likely to have and spread HIV: people who are sexually promiscuous (i.e., those with multiple sexual partners) or those who have had sex with someone who is sexually promiscuous. Anal sex is the riskiest type of sex for getting or transmitting HIV. “Receptive anal intercourse” carries a higher risk compared to other sexual activities. Young men who have sex with men, especially those who are Black/African American and Hispanic/Latino, have high rates of new HIV diagnoses. Also, those who share contaminated needles, syringes, or other injecting equipment when taking their illegal drugs are far more likely to have HIV. Unsurprisingly, those who take illegal drugs are also more likely to have high-risk sexual activities, so they increase their odds of getting HIV even more.

The British PM didn’t feel the need to speak about any of these factors in his press conference about HIV. Well, apparently, there is no need to reduce your promiscuity as long as you take the HIV ART drugs that the WHO says will stop the transmission of HIV.

ART stands for antiretroviral therapy, which is the primary treatment for HIV. ART involves a combination of drugs that work to suppress the replication of the HIV virus in the body, thereby improving the immune system’s function and reducing the risk of HIV-related illnesses and transmission.

There are several classes of antiretroviral drugs, each targeting different stages of the HIV lifecycle:

Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs): Mechanism: Block reverse transcriptase, an enzyme HIV uses to replicate its genetic material (RNA to DNA).

Examples: Zidovudine (AZT) Lamivudine (3TC) Emtricitabine (FTC) Tenofovir (TDF/TAF)

Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs): Mechanism: Bind directly to reverse transcriptase to prevent HIV replication.

Examples: Efavirenz (EFV) Nevirapine (NVP) Doravirine (DOR) Rilpivirine (RPV)

Protease Inhibitors (PIs): Mechanism: Block HIV protease, an enzyme necessary for assembling new virus particles.

Examples: Lopinavir/ritonavir (LPV/r) Atazanavir (ATV) Darunavir (DRV)

Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors (INSTIs): Mechanism: Block HIV integrase, which the virus uses to integrate its DNA into the host cell’s DNA.

Examples: Raltegravir (RAL) Dolutegravir (DTG) Bictegravir (BIC)

Entry Inhibitors: Mechanism: Prevent HIV from entering host cells by blocking receptors or fusion processes.

Examples: Maraviroc (CCR5 receptor antagonist) Enfuvirtide (fusion inhibitor)

Post-Attachment Inhibitors: Mechanism: Prevent HIV from completing the entry process into host cells after attachment.

Example: Ibalizumab (IBA)

Pharmacokinetic Enhancers (Boosters): Mechanism: Improve the effectiveness of certain ART drugs by boosting their levels in the blood.

Examples: Ritonavir (RTV) Cobicistat (COBI)



Modern ART typically combines drugs from at least two different classes into a single pill or regimen for convenience and efficacy. Example: Biktarvy (bictegravir + emtricitabine + tenofovir alafenamide)

So, take those tests, everyone, and keep taking the drugs because The Science is “safe and effective” and all you need to keep you and your kids safe.

Or, don’t indulge in anal sex, multiple partners, and drugs. And, better still, how about not celebrating these things as part of your culture?

Happy HIV Testing Week, everyone!

