Have Some Doctors Become Useful Idiots?

Share this postHave Some Doctors Become Useful Idiots?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPaid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Build Back BetterSubscribe to watchHave Some Doctors Become Useful Idiots?Dr Dhand Tells Us Why He Avoids DoctorsMathew AldredJul 10, 2023∙ Paid16Share this postHave Some Doctors Become Useful Idiots?mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther9ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inBuild Back BetterSubscribeAuthorsMathew Aldred