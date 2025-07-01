This weekend, from the gilded panic room of Britain’s Ministry of Moral Outrage — also known as the Daily Mail — the Bat-Signal lit up the drizzle-soaked skies for the normie masses:

“NOW ARREST PUNK BAND WHO LED ‘DEATH TO ISRAELIS’ CHANTS AT GLASTONBURY”

Actual chant: “Death to the IDF”. Actual headline: a cunning remix — because why let a trifling detail like “the army” vs “all civilians” ruin a perfectly good witch-hunt? Sure, “Death to the IDF” is about as sophisticated as flipping the bird at an Abrams tank. It’s rage karaoke — dumb, ugly, and about as likely to topple an occupation as throwing your wellies at a drone. But if we’re going to clutch our pearls, let’s at least count the pearls right: they yelled at the army, not grandma in Tel Aviv.

Welcome to Outrage Alchemy, the true national sport of the British tabloid:

Step one: Snatch a hateful chant from the wild.

Step two: Feed it into the furnace of bad faith.

Step three: Spin the dials until opposition to a military that flattens Gaza magically becomes a genocidal threat to your next-door Jewish neighbour.

It’s the Midas Touch, but for converting protest into pogrom.

(Of course, if the chant had been “Death to the Russian Army,” they’d slap it on a badge and sell it in the gift shop. Some armies are just more flammable than others.)

And let’s be honest: it helps that the target was Glastonbury.

There’s something about that muddy, flower-crowned mob — the Greta fans, the trust-fund progressives, the crusty punks who reek of cheap cider and moral superiority — that makes middle England’s moral panic gland swell with delight.

Oh, you thought you were enlightened? You thought your wristband absolved you?

Nothing tickles the censors more than watching a bunch of rich hippies get hoisted on their own slogans. The average reader, buttering toast, gets to feel twice as righteous: These people are monsters — and annoying ones at that. Someone, please, arrest them before they compost my front lawn.

The BBC’s censors failed: Anything too unruly got whisked off the main stage and dumped behind the digital scullery, where subversive thoughts go to die. But Bob Vylan lobbed in a live grenade, and the crowd roared every forbidden word. The scriptwriters lost control. The pearl-clutchers fumbled the off-switch. Cue mass panic.

And so the headline machine wheezed into life, cranking out its masterpiece: Asimple substitution. One word swaps “army” for “people.” Now you’ve got a hate crime on your hands and a pretext to drag the lot of them into court.

Problem solved — so long as you don’t look too hard at the thousands chanting along (and millions outside Glastonbury who probably support them), or the Israelis themselves who march every weekend against the war. Too messy. The narrative demands a mob, not individuals with inconvenient nuance.

It’s a grimly effective trick: Criticize a state? You want their people dead. Call out the military? You must hate the entire nation. Refuse to clap along with the state-approved setlist? You’re basically a festival Hitler.

By Monday morning, the actual words dissolve like cheap ink. What sticks is the stain: “Glastonbury punks call for Jewish genocide.” So when the police show up, the difference between a lyric and an atrocity will be a footnote buried under a thousand gleeful comment-section jeers about “soap-dodging lefties.”

This is how you end up with a world where Israeli refuseniks are traitors, British kids in bucket hats are antisemites, and an entire festival is rebranded as an anti-Jewish rally, all because the wrong people sang the wrong words too loudly for the censors to snuff out.

Somewhere, in the fluorescent gloom of the Mail’s newsroom, a subeditor leans back, sips bad instant coffee, and smiles. Another protest was successfully turned to poison. Another messy truth buried under the Glastonbury mud. Another day’s work for the Ministry of Public Panic.

