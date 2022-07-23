Share this postHappy World Ivermectin Day!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHappy World Ivermectin Day!Sorry Canada, and Everywhere Else That the WEF Has Fully Infiltrated; Whilst Ever There Are Stockpiles of Patented “Vaccines” and Patented “Antivirals” You Will Never Be Given a Choice.Mathew AldredJul 23, 2022∙ Paid13Share this postHappy World Ivermectin Day!mathewaldred.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther11ShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign in