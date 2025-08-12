There’s an influencer, Nick Fuentes, who has managed to persuade an army (they call themselves ‘Groypers’) of the cognitively malnourished—irony-poisoned trolls and assorted rage hobbyists—that Jews and Black people are special villains of history. Among his many greatest hits, he once declared:

“We are taking the Capitol back. Keep marching. Break down the barriers and disregard the police”

Was this Groyper the only person, besides Ray “Fed” Epps (strangely sentenced to one year of probation in January 2024, and pardoned by Trump), who didn’t get a sentence for his “leadership” on 6 January? Strange, no?

So, shall we spelunk the Fuentes rabbit hole (bring disinfectant) — or better yet, jab the hornet’s nest of perpetually adolescent rage-goblins? Let’s be honest: in today’s attention economy, the quickest path to Substack stardom is to have a million incels rage-share your work. The alternative, of course, is to sell your soul wholesale and churn out hasbara for billionaire Zionist sugar daddies.

At the risk of being hacked or threatened by some incel with both daddy and mummy issues, here we go: Fuentes is 26 going on 12, with the moral compass of a spoiled toddler and the political subtlety of a Molotov cocktail. And yet there he was at Mar-a-Lago, breaking bread with Donald Trump. Apparently, Kanye “Hitler Had Some Good Points” West was Trump’s guest who happened to bring along the little white supremacist goblin. How strange that an AIPAC-certified, Christian-Nationalist-aligned Zionist would be breaking bread with someone who dreams of a taliban style Catholic theocracy, and giggles his way through denying the large-scale, industrialised slaughter of Jews? No, really (you’ve been warned):

Is this all genuine ignorance, elite performance art, or just another Zionist psyop—conjuring the perfect cartoon antisemite so that anyone daring to criticise militant, ethnonationalist Israel gets lumped in with the fascist freak show?

I think it’s time that the Groyperus Gigglensis got a special needs card in the Field Guide to Cultural Compliance Fauna.

(Apologies for the poor portrait, my assistant has weirdly mistaken him for a younger Dr. Nistar or even a Zen Stiller, which is odd).

Groyperus Gigglensis

(Species: Homo Keyboardus Incelensis; Subclass: Attentionus Grifticus)

Habitat:

Primarily streams from a bunker littered with Catholic iconography, energy drink cans, and the occasional Hitler meme. Migratory patterns include Charlottesville tiki-torch parades and Mar-a-Lago buffet lines.

Calls:

Alternates between nasal whine and gleeful cackle, usually deployed while saying things like:

“Hitler was cool…am I right boys? Hitler was fucking cool”

“They had to drink out of a different water fountain, big f*cking deal.”

Notable Behaviours:

Holocaust Denial Tap Dance: Performs “cookie” math routine to mock gas chamber victims.

Segregation Sentimentalism: Dismisses Jim Crow as no big deal, “It was better for them. It was better for us. It was better in general.”

Authoritarian Thirst: Reportedly, wishes for ‘Catholic Taliban rule in a good way’ (Masturbation presumably remains safe, for his Groyper Army).

Political Violence LARP: Urges followers to “take the Capitol…break down the barriers and disregard the police.”

Symbiotic Relationships:

Online Cosplay Extremists: Fuentes is their erratic, mouthy mascot—too radioactive for mainstream right-wing politics, yet too valuable for the outrage economy to exile completely.

Role in Ecosystem:

Functions as a decoy antisemite—a grotesque, high-contrast caricature whose existence makes it easier to equate any critique of militant Zionism with fascism. This is either the natural outcome of America’s memefied culture war, or a carefully tended psyop where the villain is too absurd to be real but too useful to retire.

Ontological Risk Factor (ORF) Score™:

7/ 10 — Toxic. Prolonged exposure will probably result in brain shrinkage, empathy atrophy, and an inability to distinguish between politics and WWE story arcs (to be fair, they are the same thing at this point).

