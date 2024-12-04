Dear readers, how much of the following satire will prove to be true over the next four years? I sincerely hope that this satire is ridiculously hyperbolic and absurd and that we see a radical break from what has gone before. We need that radical change now more than ever as we head toward WWIII.

So, you’re relieved that the senile and thoroughly corrupt, warmongering old President and his cronies are out in January, but now you’re confused why the new President, who has vowed to end the warmongers, would hire Major Sanctus Bellator? You were also wondering why a WWE fan and reality TV star would say he wants to negotiate with Putin but then goes and hires people who call the Russian leader “a thug”. You might also be wondering why he would tag team with RFK Jr and MAHA and then hire someone who thought hastily produced modRNA jabs for all was a great thing. And if you’re into economics, it’s possible that you were surprised that the “Bitcoin President” would consider hiring the world’s greatest FUDer of Bitcoin and an old-school centralizing bankster.

Well, be confused no longer: In a dazzling revelation poised to redefine modern political science, researchers at the Institute for Strategic Illusions (ISI) have published a groundbreaking study extolling the virtues of Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™ in the United States' democratic process. Their findings, titled Faking It for Freedom: How Performative Politics Secures the American Dream, assert that without these vital mechanisms, the nation would crumble under the unbearable weight of reality.

The Necessity of Scripted Conflicts

According to lead researcher Dr. Ima Shill, Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™ ensures a functional democracy by keeping citizens entertained and engaged. "If Americans had to grapple with genuine debates about corrupt systems or endless wars, they'd be overwhelmed," Dr. Shill explains. "But when Senator Redface and Representative Bluehair hurl rehearsed insults on cable news, people feel they're part of a vibrant political system, even as both vote to increase Pentagon budgets."

The study likens this to professional wrestling. "Nobody goes to WrestleMania expecting true athletic competition," says Dr. Shill. "They go for the drama. Politics, we discovered, is no different. Except with more sequins on C-SPAN."

The Comfort of Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™

The researchers argue that Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™ creates a comforting environment where Americans can live under the illusion of choice and progress. "Sure, everyone knows the system is broken," says co-author Professor Dee Nial. "But pretending it works is what holds society together. After all, how many people can afford the time to question the role of Wall Street, banksters, techno-fascist corporations, and even NGOs in eroding democracy when there’s a new Marvel movie out?"

Professor Dee Nial also emphasized the importance of familiar narratives. "Simplistic good-versus-evil tropes keep the electorate manageable," she says. "For example, reducing complex foreign policy to 'democracy versus dictators' helps citizens rally around vague principles, even as drone strikes escalate."

Scandals as Public Catharsis

The researchers found that political scandals serve an essential psychological purpose. “When voters see a politician ‘fall from grace,’ it reassures them that the system is still accountable,” said Dr. Shill. “Never mind that the fallen politician typically lands a cushy lobbying job or a revolving door job in Big pHarma; what matters is the emotional release for the public.”

Why We Need Villains (and Heroes)

The researchers assert that Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™ politics thrives because it provides society with archetypes: heroes to root for, villains to hate, and just enough drama to keep people coming back for more. “People need to believe in something,” said Dr. Smokescreen, co-author of the study. “It doesn’t matter if that ‘something’ is a politician who’s secretly taking orders from a corporate overlord. What matters is that the public has someone to chant for—or against.”

Media: The Fourth Estate of Illusion

The report praises the media’s role in perpetuating Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™. “When cable networks give 24/7 coverage to whether Senator Foghorn insulted Governor Beeblebrox, they’re protecting the public from the far scarier question: Why is there always money for war but not for healthcare?” the study states.

To maintain the illusion, the report suggests that journalists continue asking politicians hard-hitting questions like, “Would you like to denounce your opponent in one sentence or two?”

The Study's Recommendations

The ISI report doesn’t just describe the status quo; it offers actionable steps to deepen the integration of Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™ into everyday governance:

Mandatory Feuds: Elected officials should be required to develop WWE-style personas and rivalries. The authors propose introducing a “Tag Team Bill Passing” format where bipartisan pairs wrestle to decide budget allocations. Citizen Scripts: Voters should receive pre-approved talking points to ensure debates among the public remain as performative as those in Congress. Suggested topics include “Your Party’s Flaws Are Worse Than Mine” and “I Think This Candidate’s Smile Is More Honest.” Hypernormalization Holidays: Annual celebrations like “Everything Is Fine Day” should be instituted to encourage nationwide suspension of disbelief. Participants will chant slogans like, “We Have the Best Democracy Money Can Buy!”

Industry Reactions

Corporate America has enthusiastically embraced the findings. Amazonn’s* spokesperson praised the study, saying, “When people are busy debating tax breaks for small businesses that will never pass, they’re not questioning how we are about to become a monopoly and only employ robots”. Meanwhile, defense contractors applauded the report, stating, “If Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™ allows us to sell another trillion-dollar missile system, we’re all for it.”

Public Reception

Responses to the study have been mixed. A few jealous critics argue that endorsing Kayfabe-Hyper-New-Normalization™ amounts to endorsing deceit and systemic failure. Proponents, however, see it differently. “Honestly, I’d rather watch politicians pretend to care about me than face the truth,” said Karen Voter, a self-described political enthusiast. “It’s like watching the Big Sister reality TV show, but with slightly fewer tears.”

Dr. Shill and her team remain undeterred by the skeptics. “Democracy has always been a performance,” she said during a press conference. “We’re just the first to prove that’s a feature, not a bug.”

As the study gains traction, the Institute for Strategic Illusions is already planning follow-ups. Topics under consideration include Why Gerrymandering Is a Form of Folk Art and How Corporate Lobbying Fosters Innovation in Bribery Techniques. In the meantime, citizens are encouraged to tune into the latest political debates—brought to you by Big pHarma—and enjoy the show.

*Footnote: Amazonn is not to be confused with Amazon. Amazonn is a company illegally maintaining monopoly power and is on target to replace all human workers in the retail industry by 2030.

Share

Further reading: